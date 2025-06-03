2027: Philanthropist AKK joins APC in Oyo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State received a major boost on Tuesday as Dr Adewale Kareem popularly known as AKK, formally joined the party.

By Akeem Abas

Kareem, accompanied by members of his support group, were received into the party at a carnival-like ceremony held at the State Party Secretariat in Ibadan.

The event, described by many as a strategic step ahead of the 2027 governorship election, drew prominent party stalwarts and supporters from across the state.

Among the dignitaries who welcomed the new entrant were a former Deputy Governor, Chief Moses Adeyemo; former State Chairman, Chief Akin Oke; and the State Secretary, Alhaji Tajudeen Olanite.

The APC State Chairman, Alhaji Olayide Abas, who was on a national assignment, conveyed his goodwill message through the State Secretary, Alhaji Tajudeen Olanite, commending Kareem for taking the bold step to join the party.

Abas encouraged other like-minded technocrats and professionals to emulate Kareem’s example, noting that the APC remained the most credible platform for promoting good governance and people-oriented development in Oyo State.

Similary, Adeyemo described Kareem’s entry into the APC as a welcome development, saying the party needed vibrant and visionary individuals ahead of the 2027 elections.

The former chairman, Oke expressed delight at the arrival of Kareem into the party, noting that it was a bold and strategic step.

Some leaders at the event, said that Kareem’s reputation as a philanthropist and technocrat would significantly enhance the party’s credibility among the electorate.

Alhaji Bello Oladeji, Alhaji Mufutau Gbayawu and Alhaji Kamorudeen Ajisafe, lauded the entry of Kareem into the APC, describing it as a morale booster for the party’s rank and file.

The leaders urged party faithful to remain united and focused, saying the addition of new forces like Kareem would give the APC a formidable edge in future elections.

In his remarks, Kareem expressed gratitude to the APC leadership and members for the warm reception.

He said that his decision to join the party was borne out of a genuine desire to serve the people of Oyo State.

According to Kareem, the APC’s progressive agenda aligns with his vision for inclusive development, educational empowerment and sustainable growth.

He assured his supporters of readiness to bring innovation, leadership, and people-first ideas into the political space.

Also present were Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Wasiu Sadare; Women Leader, Mrs. Tinuade Adigun; Youth Leader, Prince John Aremu; and Oyo North Senatorial Chairman, Hon. Joshua Oyebamiji.

Other party faithful in attendance included Hon. Bosun Oladele, Hon. Samuel Egunjobi, Chief Adefisoye Adekanye, Chief (Mrs.) Adepeju Esan, Alhaji Rasheed Folarin, Prince Ayodeji Abass-Aleshinloye, and Mrs. Mabel Williams. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)