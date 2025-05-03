2027: PDP remains focused to reclaim power in Ogun – Youth leader

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun has promised to focus on strengthening its presence in all the local government areas in the state.

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun has promised to focus on strengthening its presence in all the local government areas in the state.

Mr Sunkanmi Oyejide, the State PDP Youth Leader, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta on Saturday.

Oyejide explained that the party would continue to mobilise supporters and fostering inclusive environment that welcomed new members.

He noted that the party was determined to present a credible alternative to the current administration, emphasising transparency, accountability and good governance.

He stressed that with the backing of the National Working Committee and the unwavering support of its members, the Ogun PDP was poised to make significant strides in the political landscape of the state.

Oyejide added that the party was committed to ensuring that the voices of the people were heard and represented, and with a promise to take on the challenges.

“The successful conduct of the party congresses from ward to the state level has laid a solid foundation for our operations and strategies moving forward.

“It demonstrates the unity and commitment of party members to work together towards a common goal.

“The Ogun PDP, under the leadership of Mr Abayomi Tella, has been actively engaging with the community, addressing pressing issues, and formulating policies that resonate with the needs of the people.

“This grassroots approach is essential for building trust and support among the electorate as the party prepares for the upcoming elections,” he said.

Oyejide claimed that the situation within the Ogun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was quite tense, with significant internal conflicts between key figures.

“The Ogun APC will face serious challenges heading into the 2027 elections.

“Discontent among party members, lack of cohesion, and public disputes will weaken the party’s overall position and diminish its chances of success in the state upcoming elections,” he said.(NAN)