2027: Northern group pledges 2m votes for Tinubu

By Hussaina Yakubu

The Northern Nigeria Youths Union (NNYU), has promised to garner over two million votes for President Bola Tinubu during the 2027 General Elections.

The Chairman of the union, Abubakar Aliyu, discussed this on Wednesday shortly after the conclusion of a major meeting held in Jos, Plateau.

“We are speaking after the conclusion of a large gathering of young men and women who have committed themselves to contributing to the journey of Tinubu.

“This is after seeing how he is implementing a myriad of developmental projects across the country, especially in the Northern parts of Nigeria,” Aliyu said in a statement issued to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna.

The chairman, who is also the Galadiman Takai, cited Tinubu’s recent inauguration of the construction of the Abuja to Kaduna to Kano Highway.

Aliyu said, “This is a road that has three lanes on each side, which will attract more developments to the North and the entire country.”

He also referenced the phenomenal decline in the prices of food stuffs during just-concluded Ramadan’ fast, averring, “everyone glaringly witnessed this feat.

“The prices of various goods had also nosedived and even the price of fuel had reduced significantly.

“We in our organisation, the Northern Nigeria Youth Union, assure the president that when the election comes, we will give him more than two million votes.”

Aliyu stated that the union had registered members, Muslims and Christians, all volunteers in each of the 19 Northern states.

He added, “It is is not that we were given money from somewhere, we are just volunteers with patriotism.

“Considering our large membership, when the elections are held, we will also attract the attention of many people to cast their votes for Tinubu.

” Therefore, with a large membership of over 65,000 people, and the efforts we will make to get people with voter’s cards, will ensure that we generate the votes for Tinubu.

“This is a guarantee that this will indeed be done.”

The chairman, however, called on Tinubu to ensure that all his political appointees were closely monitored.

“This call becomes necessary so that the people could be properly cared for as per the constitutional provisions,”Aliyu explained.(NAN)