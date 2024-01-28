2027: NNPP holds talk with presidential hopeful

The Leadership of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has kicked off the first of its talks for 2027 presidency with International Award winner, Dr Sami Charles.

By Adeleye Adeyemi

The meeting which held at the residence of NNPP Founder, Dr Boniface Aniebonam on Sunday in Lagos, had some NNPP executives nationwide, including its National Chairman, Dr Agbo Major in attendance.

Charles, was accompanied by many distinguished Nigerians including the wife of Olubadan of Ibadanland,, and daughter of late Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, Olori Joyce Anene Balogun, and Prof. Steve Azaiki, a former Secretary to the State Government of Bayelsa under Dr Goodluck Jonathan.

Also on the entourage were, Prof. Theophilus Ndubuaku, wife of the presidential hopeful,Anita Ayodele-Chatles, and the Dan Maliki of Lagos, Dr Dahiru Aliyu among others.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that President Ferdinand Marcos of the Philippines, in November 2023, presented the GUSI Peace Prize Award to Charles as the Most Dynamic African Business Man of the Year 2023.

The GUSI award, Asian equivalent of the international Noble Prize Award, was received by Charles , a business Mogul and Lawyer, and a former presidential aspirant of the Labour Party, in Manila, the capital city of the Philippines.

The award was in recognition of Charles’ substantial contributions to peace, global investments and egalitarian service to humanity in diaspora, particularly in Nigeria.

Speaking to newsmen after the meeting, Aniebonam disclosed that Charles was to have been the NNPP presidential candidate in 2023, before Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso emerged as the party’s flag bearer.

Aniebonam, however, said the meeting which is like homecoming for Charles, does not foreclose participation of other Nigerians for the NNPP ticket in 2027.

“This is just the beginning. The stakes are higher now and the NNPP ticket is open to all Nigerians including Kwanwkwaso, and we will be fair to all our aspirants.

“The only snag is that whoever will emerge as our candidate, must be of like mind. The only thing at stake is greater Nigeria.

“This is a continuation of a journey started in 2001, a lot of personalities have come our way but we need someone with the acumen, character and wherewithal to deliver,” the NNPP Founder said.

On if it was not too early for the party to begin negotiations for 2027, the NNPP founder said: ” There is nothing early about this dialogue. Contesting for presidency is a huge task and 2027 may seem far but very near.”

On Charles as the NNPP candidate, Aniebonam said: “No doubt Charles is a big shot. He has pedigree in line with the NNPP mandate, he is charismatic but we will give chance to everyone. The choice will be determined by . members.”

Also speaking, Charles said he held no grudges for not picking the NNPP ticket in 2023 as it was not a do or die affair.

“I also will not have grudges if I do not emerge their candidate in 2027. Am open to competition but hopeful of getting the ticket as a vehicle to offer service to Nigeria.

“Aniebonam has laid the foundation for us to continue. I read the NNPP manifesto and felt that’s where I belong.

“Anyone who shares our aspiration is free to join. I believe in our first generation politicians. Am an adherent of Zik. They were politicians. What we have now are merchants.

“Nigeria is bleeding. We must begin to genuinely salvage Nigeria,” he said.

The presidential hopeful, however, urged Nigerians to support the current administration, noting that: “it does not matter who is president, he or she should be supported within their time frame for the benefit of Nigerians.

“Whether or not You like your President, You must support him because only God can make a King and animosity will only mar our progress as a nation.

“Not supporting whoever is in power to grow the nation is disservice to Nigeria and Nigerians,” he added.

NAN recalls that Charles was recently featured in Forbes as the 15th richest African and fourth richest Nigerian, and had been honored with several awards and conferred with various chieftaincy tittles in Nigeria and Ghana. (NAN)

