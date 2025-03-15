2027: ‘Massive Political Coalition Coming soon’, Governors fingered – EXCLUSIVE Insight

Photo: President Tinubu: Will incumbency be an advantage?

By Danlami Nmodu

Nigeria’s political scene is expected to take a new shape soon, insiders have told Newsdiary Online.This revealtion follows fresh hints that the Intrigues ahead of the 2027 have gone full throttle, albeit underground.

Newsdiary Online learnt that a “massive political coalition” is coming “soon” to challenge for political offices including the presidency.

It was further gathered that some of the serving governors are poised to be part of the coalition. No names were given but some Intrigues of late have shown that some governors are feeling frustrated and want a breath of fresh air.

A political heavyweight who spoke with Newsdiary Online in an apparent hint of the unusual times recently, simply disowned the ruling All Progressices Congress, APC. “Do I look like an APC member”, the political stalwart asked Newsdiary Online reporter in a devil-may-care manner indicating that APC is no longer dear to his heart.

Then El-Rufai ditches APC, joins SDP

A few days after the reporter’s encounter with a politician from the Southern part of the country, a former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai announced his defection from the APC. He joined the Social Docratic Party, SDP.

El-Rufai, also announced that, “Without prejudice to this decision, as a member of the SDP, I will focus on engaging with and persuading other opposition leaders and parties to join us and congregate under a unified democratic platform to challenge the APC in all elections and bye-elections between now and 2027 by the Grace of God.

“I therefore call on all our supporters and other persons concerned about our country’s future to join us in the SDP in the journey towards making Nigeria flourish as a beacon of pride for Africans and the Black Race.”

An insider who briefed Newsdiary Online said El-Rufai’s defection to SDP maybe a stop-gap measure, a strategic move in the light of some political realities in Kaduna State.

Coming coalition beyond disaffected APC stalwarts

Newsdiary Online learnt that the coming political coalition is beyond disaffected APC stalwarts:

Many parties will collapse into the massive movement;

Some of the big guns who are known to have ambitions may shelve such for the expected battle ahead, if things go according to plan;

And, a new platform with new name is expected soon.

It was also learnt the nitty gritty of the coalition is being perfected

“We are keeping the details close to our chest.But I can assure you what is coming soon is massive”, said an insider.

Tinubu: Incumbency factor and war chest to the rescue?

For several weeks, Newsdiary Online has spoken with politicians and observers who believe that President Bola Tinubu and his men believe they have an edge.

Some believe that Tinubu is politically astute enough to know what buttons to press for his reelection bid. Also, he has the incumbency factor and the massive war chest to boot. Many are however waiting to see the real shape of things in the weeks and months ahead.