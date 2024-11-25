2027: Loyalists want PDP presidential ticket zoned to South

A group of PDP loyalists, under the aegis of Coalition of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Intellectuals Worldwide, has urged the party to zone its 2027 presidential ticket

By EricJames Ochigbo’

A group of PDP loyalists, under the aegis of Coalition of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Intellectuals Worldwide, has urged the party to zone its 2027 presidential ticket to the southern part of Nigeria.

National Coordinator of the group, Mr Grema Muhammad, stated this while addressing newsmen in Abuja on Monday.

Muhammad said that the party lost the 2019 and 2023 presidential elections because its power rotation principle was not implemented.

He said that owing to the failure to honour the principle of power rotation, PDP did not only lose the presidential election, it also lost its strongholds in the South-East zone.

According to Muhammad, the party cannot afford to make another mistake.

“They cannot continue to drain the energy and resources of party members in vain, all because institutions that are responsible for doing the right thing are failing in their duties,” he said.

The national coordinator said that steps must be taken to field vibrant, intelligent, tested and trusted individual to represent the party, come 2027.

“As we build up to 2027, we are staunchly warning the leaders of our party that this time, we must put party interest first and above all, we must return the presidential ticket to the southern part of the country.

“This is a clarion and noble call for all PDP faithful, our highly respected elders, governors, stakeholders and members.

“Let us all heed this call and begin the drive to actualise this now; we are are calling for a twin reform of zoning party ticket to the South and seeking out competency and ability as the guiding benchmark.

“We are also calling on those who are so passionate about serving the country by always aspiring for the party’s presidential ticket to know that it is also a call to service when you support the party and other people too.

“The overall interest of every PDP member should be the victory of the party at the presidential election. All interests should align with the party’s interest, no matter the cost,” he said.

Muhammad said that the coalition would lead the campaign to all zones of the federation and states until their voices were heard. (NAN)