2027: INEC Urges NASS to Fast-Track Electoral Act Amendments

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, has called on the National Assembly to urgently expedite the review and conclusion of amendments to Nigeria’s electoral legal framework ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking at a retreat with the National Assembly Joint Committee on Electoral Matters held on Monday in Lagos, Prof. Yakubu stressed the critical importance of early legislative action to give the Commission sufficient time for implementation and operational readiness. “May I therefore appeal to the National Assembly to expedite action to conclude the electoral legal framework speedily so that the Commission will have enough time for implementation,” Yakubu urged, warning that further delays could undermine election planning.

Reflecting on the significance of similar retreats in the past, Prof. Yakubu noted that collaborative engagements between lawmakers, electoral officials, and civil society had resulted in substantial reforms, including the landmark Electoral Act 2022. “At that retreat, for the first time, stakeholders collectively addressed ambiguities, aligned the law with judicial pronouncements, introduced innovations in technology, and adopted best practices from around the world,” he recalled.

Yakubu emphasized that the previous retreat’s success enabled critical reforms, such as extending the time between political party primaries and general elections from 60 days to 180 days. “The amendment gave INEC ample time to plan,” he said. “As a result, for the first time in three electoral cycles, the 2023 General Election was not postponed due to logistical challenges.”

The INEC Chairman also highlighted a major achievement stemming from the reforms: the exclusive domestic production of all sensitive election materials during the 2023 elections. “Not a single sheet of paper for the 2023 General Election was printed outside Nigeria. Everything was done within the country,” Yakubu said, adding that the effort earned commendations from the Chartered Institute of Professional Printers of Nigeria (CIPPON).

Prof. Yakubu stressed that ongoing reforms must incorporate the Commission’s field experiences and address operational challenges to strengthen Nigeria’s democratic foundations. “This retreat provides a focused engagement and a better insight into the challenges of election management beyond what can be achieved in a few hours of public hearing in a Committee Room at the National Assembly,” he noted.

He further appreciated the consistent support of Nigeria’s international development partners, saying, “You have remained consistent in your support through the thick and thin of our electoral experience.”

As Nigeria looks ahead to the 2027 elections, Yakubu’s call sets a clear agenda for lawmakers: timely legislative action to ensure credible, efficient, and transparent polls.