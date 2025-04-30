 2027: Gombe SDP inaugurates 8 strategic committees to strengthen structure

The Gombe State chapter of Social Democratic Party (SDP) on Wednesday inaugurated eight strategic committees to reposition it ahead of the 2027 general elections.

By Hajara Leman

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the committees were: Contact and Mobilisation, Reconciliation, Youth Mobilisation, Women Mobilisation, Media and Publicity, Finance, Planning/Strategy and Research and Documentation.

NAN also reports that the inauguration of the committees was presided over by the State Chairman of the party, Malam Adamu Modibbo.

Modibbo said that each committee had been given with clearly-defined terms of reference, in line with the provisions of the party’s constitution.

According to Modibbo, the formation of the committees reflects the party’s commitment to grassroots engagement, internal cohesion and strategic planning.

He urged members of the committees to approach their duties with utmost dedication and patriotism.

Earlier in his address of welcome, a former state chairman of the party, Mr Kelmi Lazarus, commended the new leadership under Modibbo for uniting SDP in Gombe.

While calling on all party faithful to give the chairman maximum cooperation, he said that the primary aim was to secure victory for the SDP in the 2027 general elections, both in Gombe and at the national level.

Lazarus expressed optimism that the current leadership would steer the party to the promised land and restore confidence of the supporters and the electorate.

Also speaking, Chairman of the Contact and Mobilisation Committee, Malam Adamu Soye, appreciated the party for finding them worthy of the responsibilities.

Soye assured the leadership and members of the party that the committees would work tirelessly to justify the confidence reposed in them.

NAN reports that the occasion was attended by stakeholders, party faithful and representatives from all the local government areas of the state. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)