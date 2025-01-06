2027: Ganduje, others urge unity in Kano APC

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abudullahi Ganduje, alongside other stakeholders in the party, have urged the members of party in Kano State.

By Aminu Garko



The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abudullahi Ganduje, alongside other stakeholders in the party, have urged the members of party in Kano State.

They have also urged the members to be united so as to wrest power from the incumbent New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) administration in the state.

Ganduje made the call during the 8th and 9th APC members Kano State House of Assembly Forum dinner.

It was held in honour of Rt. Hon. Kabiru Rurum, Rt. Hon. Hamisu Chidari, Rt. Hon. Yusuf Atta, Labaran Madari, Ayuba Durum, Babangida Yakudima and Baffa Danagundi.

“Unity is the only way out for us, it’s the only option we have to get what we want.

”God has already intervened in our situation, the current government is already distorting the state, we are just waiting for time.

”The next election will be a matter of shifting a hen from its eggs.

“I always get surprised when Rabiu Kwankwaso said he is the one who has people,

”I can swear to God if not for our issues that some of us went away, he wouldn’t have won any election in the state,” he said.

Ganduje was represented by the state Chairman of the party, Prince Abdullahi Abbas.

He added,”He will see this time around. He will understand that those that helped him are already disappointed and regretting.

“I am assuring you that we are done with Kwankwasiyya. Even the Governor is not aware of all that is going on,”

Also speaking, the Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development,Yusuf Ata, lamented the disunity in the party in the state.

“What is left for us in Kano is just unity, the issue of election is not our problem, if the elections will hold today, we don’t have any concern or course to be afraid.

”The one we didn’t win, it is just God that did not give us victory, let’s just pray and forge ahead in unity.

“We must work towards reclaiming Kano because the way the state is being handled now, we all know it’s not in good hands. Nobody is enjoying the leadership.

“I must appreciate the President for all that he is doing for us and Kano State, anything that he does, he gives Kano a priority.

”When he was giving states 250 housing units,he gave Kano 500 units,” Ata added.

In his welcome speech, the Chairman of the Forum, Abdul’azeez Gafasa, said that the honourees were selected from those that were opportune to benefit from the Federal appointments.

Gafasa expressed gratitude for the unity of the forum, saying that the members were still their brothers’ keepers and working to uplift one another.

He said, “Our leaders are trying and they have tried by bringing us together.” ( NAN)