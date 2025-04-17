2027: CPC bloc reiterates support  for APC, Tinubu

Leaders of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) have reiterated their loyalty to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the President Bola Tinubu-led administration.

By Emmanuel Mogbede



In a press statement on Wednesday in Abuja, the leaders dismissed recent claims and media reports suggesting that they were defecting to opposition political parties.

The statement, signed by Sen. Umaru Al-Makura, Aminu Masari, Sen. Mustafa Salihu, Farouk Adamu, Almajiri Geidam, Waziri Bulama and Dr Nasiru Ladan.

It described such claims and media reports as baseless and mischievous.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that CPC was one of the major political parties that merged to form the APC in February 2013 ahead of the 2015 presidential election.

The statement reiterated the commitment of the leaders to playing a responsible role in the APC’s growth and Nigeria’s progress, saying they stood firmly with the APC.

“We categorically state that we have neither left the APC nor do we intend to leave. The CPC bloc remains one of the APC’s foundational pillars,

“We are resolute in our commitment to the party and its progressive ideals. We endorse President Tinubu’s economic and governance reforms,” the statement said.

It called for patience and collective support for the administration as the benefits of its reforms unfolds.

“We fully endorse the economic and governance reforms led by Tinubu, while these policies may present challenges, they are crucial steps toward rebuilding our economy and securing a prosperous future for all Nigerians,” the statement said.

It called for enhanced engagement and communication within the APC to foster inclusiveness, reduced tensions, and promote unity, urging its leadership to increase engagement with members at all levels.

“Strengthening internal communication will foster inclusiveness, reduce tensions, and enhance support for the party’s programmes,” the statement said.

It advised members of the party with grievances to seek redress through constitutional channels within it rather than resorting to public agitation or hasty exits.

“We acknowledge that some members may feel sidelined, but such concerns are not unique to any one bloc.

“We encourage those affected to seek redress through established constitutional channels within the party,” the statement said.(NAN)