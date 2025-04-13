2027: Borno APC ‘prays’ Tinubu to retain Shettima as VP, declares ‘no merger or change of political party’ in state

By Danlami Nmodu

The Borno State Chapter of All Progressives Congress, APC has “prayed” President Bola Tinubu to retain Kashim Shettima as Vice President in 2027 for his second term.

The party also assured the President and all its members that Borno State shall remain within the APC.

These decisions were part of the resolutions of a communique after APC Stakeholders’ Meeting.

The communique signed by Honourable Bello Ayuba, APC Borno State Chairman and Barister Mustapha Loskuri APC State Secretary stated in part: “The meeting prayed for Mr President to retain His Excellency Senator Kashim Shettima as his VP for his second term.

“The Meeting resolved that Borno shall remain in APC no Merger or change of political party.”

For the records: Read the communique below:

Communique of the Borno State All Progressives Congress APC Stakeholders Meeting.

The APC Stakeholders was held on Sunday 13th April, 2025 at the Multi-Purpose Hall of the Government House.

The critical stakeholders meeting was attended by the APC Deputy National Chairman North, Hon. Ali Bukar Dalori; Senator representing Borno North and Chief Whip of the Senate, Mohammed Tahir Monguno; Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume; Senator Kaka Shehu Lawan, members of House of Representatives, former governor, Senator Maina Ma’aji Lawan; former Nigerian Ambassador to China, Ambassador Baba Ahmed Jidda and former Nigerian Ambassador to Pakistan, Ambassador Dauda Danladi.

Others include Speaker and members of the Borno State House of Assembly, former deputy governors and members of the national and state assmblies, APC state chairman and other executive members of the party.

Also in attendance were Secretary to the State Government, Head of Service, Commissioners, Special Advisers, local government chairmen, other appointees of the government and other APC stakeholders.

The Resolutions of the meeting are:

The Meeting expressed total and unalloyed loyalty and support to the Federal Government of Nigeria under the able leadership of His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR. The Meeting also endorsed the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Tinubu Administration. The meeting wished Mr President and VP God’s guidance and protection, and a successful tenure. The Meeting also commended the commitment of the Vice President His Excellency Senator Kashim Shettima GCON to the mandate of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The meeting called on Vice President Shettima to remain loyal to his Boss Mr President, and continue to serve diligently to promote the laudable policies of Mr President. The meeting prayed for Mr President to retain His Excellency Senator Kashim Shettima as his VP for his second term. The Meeting expressed total confidence in the administration of Governor Babagana Umara Zulum CON, mni, FNSE, FNIAE, and charged the Governor not to be distracted in his noble campaign of recovering Borno from the shackles of insurgency, terrorism and criminality. The Meeting resolved that Borno State remains a progressive state under the APC, and urged the people of Borno to remain committed to the progressive ideals that have served the people of Borno since independence. The meeting reaffirmed that the APC shall remain the indisputable platform for democratic politics in Borno State. It would be counterproductive to deviate from the principles and manifesto of the APC, and therefore urged party faithfuls to remain firmly faithful and resolute in pomoting the APC governments at State and federal levels. The Meeting resolved that Borno shall remain in APC no Merger or change of political party. The meeting called on party faithfuls not to engage in actions that will dent the image of the APC. The progressive spirit that has influenced Borno politics since Nigeria’s independence should be sustained consciously and in unity and solidarity. The Meeting called on APC Leadership to continue to strengthen party machinery and internal democracy so that the party will continue to wield power in Nigeria. The party called on faithfuls to discontenance the ongoing moves by some elements within the party to cause disunity in the ranks of the APC. The party in Borno State is not ready for any such moves in the meantime. The Meeting called on the Federal Government under the watch of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR to continue to support programmes that will promote development, security and development in Borno State. The meeting appealed to Mr President to continue the oil exploration in the Northeast region especially at Kolmani and the shores of the Lake Kchad. In addition, the meeting further appealed to Mr president to invest in road infrastructure in the Northeast region to make it more secure and prosperous.

Sign

Honourable Bello Ayuba, APC Borno State Chairman

Barister Mustapha Loskuri APC State Secretary