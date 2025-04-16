2027 :Atiku’s candidacy won’t destroy PDP —Adewale

By Adeyemi Adeleye

A chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party(PDP),Chief Segun Adewale, has dismissed a statement made by another party stalwart, Chief Olabode George, that the candidacy of Vice President Atiku Abubakar will affect the party’s chances in 2027.

Adewale, a former State Chairman of the party ,told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos that Abubakar was an asset to the the party, not a liability

George, a former PDP Deputy National Chairman, had said during an interview on Channels Television on Monday that Abubakar’s candidacy would spell doom for the party in 2027

NAN reports that Abubakar was the PDP Presidential candidate in 2023 general elections and came second behind President Bola Tinubu.

Reacting ,Adewale said it was wrong for anyone to say the emergence of Atiku would undermine the party’s victory in 2027 ,contending the chances of the party would rather be affected by anti -party activities and selfishness of some party leaders.

He said: “Atiku has been contributing to the party for years.

“Atiku would have won in the 2023 presidential election if not because of the anti party activities of some people like Bode George.

“Anti-party activities led the PDP to where it is today. PDP would have eon in 2023 and stayed in power ever since.

“They (some party leaders) made sure that the PDP votes were divided in Lagos and other states.PDP lost that election for that reason”,he said.

He said that the party leadership should rather focus on curbing anti-party activities among leaders rather than attacking Abubakar’s candidacy.

The chieftain said that the party should take a firm stand against those destroying the party through their actions and inactions.

“Some PDP leaders should be ashamed of themselves, especially those working for the opposition openly and without looking backward in every election.

“These are activities affecting our chances and destroying the party in Lagos State and at the national level in all electoral cycles since 2015.

“If Atiku’s candidacy will destroy the PDP, what do we say of party leaders who openly told PDP members to vote opposition in an election? Will that build or brighten the our chances?

“We must address the substance and stop chasing shadows. ” the chieftain said.

According to him, some leaders always fight PDP candidates and work against them during elections.

“We should rather concentrate on those in the party but working for the opposition. This anti-party (activities)is our problem not Atiku’s candidacy,” he said.

Adewale cautioned George against speaking as if he was the voice of Lagos PDP.(NAN)