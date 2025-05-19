2027: APC Summit ‘ll unite party leaders, members, says Forum 

The Progressive Voters’ Forum (PVF) says the forthcoming All Progressives Congress (APC) National Summit will better unite its leaders and members.

By Emmanuel Mogbede



Dr Olusegun Kenneth, the Forum’s National Coordinator, said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja while commending President Bola Tinubu and APC leadership for the initiative.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the summit slated for Thursday has the theme: ‘Renewed Hope Agenda: The Journey So Far”.

Kenneth said that the summit would afford APC’s leaders opportunity to review the party’s performance as a ruling political party in the last two years.

He added that it would also afford them opportunity to dialogue on how to move the country forward and unite the party’s leaders more ahead of future elections.

Kenneth, while commending the initiative, said most Nigerians would be abreast with Tinubu’s achievements that had not been well publicised through the summit.

“As a forum, we believe that this summit is coming at the right time. By May 29, it will be two years that our amiable President Tinubu took over government.

“So as a responsible party, the Dr Abdullahi Ganduje-led APC National Working Committee (NWC) has provided this platform to showcase Tinubu’s many achievements that have been underreported or the opposition parties have refused to see,” he said.

He called on all delegates to the summit to attend with an open mind and engage on productive dialogue.

This, the forum’s national coordinator said, was critical to solidify the party, evangelise it to more Nigerians and drive it to victory in future elections.

He expressed optimism that the summit would bring onboard different interests and groups to proffer ways to accommodate all interests, including those just joining the party.

Kenneth called on Nigerians to continue to show support for Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

According to him, the Tinubu-led government has used the last two years to lay good foundation for the economy, infrastructure and well-being of Nigerians.

He said the results had started yielding results, as prices of commodities had started coming down and inflation rate dropping among others.

“We believe that this national summit is in the interest of Nigerians and the nation. In due time, Nigerians will totally ignore the noise of opposition parties and their figures, and embrace the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu,” he stressed.

Tinubu, Vice-President Kashim Shettima, President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin and House of Representatives Speaker Tajudeen Abbas are all expected at the summit.

Also to attend the summit, are APC state governors, former presidents and its members at the National Assembly. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)