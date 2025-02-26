2027: APC chieftain, Dan’Agundi seeks party unity in Kano

The Director- General of the National Productivity Centre and an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in Kano State, Bappa Dan-Agundi, has called for unity amongst

The Director- General of the National Productivity Centre and an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in Kano State, Bappa Dan-Agundi, has called for unity amongst the party members ahead of the 2027 General Elections.

Dan’Agundi said this during a special empowerment programme’ supported by Abubakar Kabir, member representing Bichi Federal Constituency on Tuesday in Kano.

He called for peace, unity and reconciliation amongst the various party faithful in the state in the bid to reposition APC as a strong opposition.

The chieftain urged the party members to remain united and committed to the party’s growth, emphasising the need for grassroots mobilisation and active youths and women participation in party affairs.

He commended the lawmaker who is the Chairman of the Appropriations Committee for his generous support to the Tinubu Support Group.

“This group, comprising supporters from the North-West states, worked tirelessly to ensure the All Progressives Congress (APC) victory during the last General Elections.

“Bichi supported the group with N900 million for his support for Tinubu Support Group,” he said.

The director-general announced that seven states in the North-West would benefit from the gesture, with 10,000 people expected to receive empowerment items such as motorcycles, sewing machines, and food items.

Dan’Agundi promised that due process would be followed to ensure the gesture reaches grassroots politicians.

He also said that another empowerment programme worth N10 billion would be executed later this year, benefiting the group.

“To ensure the success of small-scale businesses, clusters would be initiated, enabling youths to become self-reliant and employers of labor.

“A committee has been constituted to fine-tune the modalities of the small-scale businesses aimed at empowering youths,” he explained.

Dan’Agundi also commended Bichi’s generosity and urged other politicians to emulate his example.

He also lauded the leadership of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, and the State Chairman of the party, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas.

Dan ‘Agundi also called on social media influencers to avoid advocating fake news and to always uphold the truth.(NAN)