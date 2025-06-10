 2027: Akwanga stakeholders beg Sule to contest Nasarawa North senate seat

Stakeholders from Akwanga Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, including Gov. Abdullahi Sule’s tribesmen under the aegis of Mada Development Association, have called on him to contest

By Awayi Kuje



Stakeholders from Akwanga Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, including Gov. Abdullahi Sule’s tribesmen under the aegis of Mada Development Association, have called on him to contest the Nasarawa North senatorial election in 2027.

They made the call in a communique issued at the end of a stakeholders meeting on Tuesday in Akwanga.

Mr Yakubu Kwanta, the State’s Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, read the communique on behalf of the group.

According to them, the decision was reached after extensive deliberations and consultations and in recognition of the transformational leadership, infrastructural advancement, and inclusive governance championed by Gov. Abdullahi Sule.

“As his tenure as Governor draws to a close, the people of Nasarawa North cannot afford to lose his leadership and voice. The Senate provides a platform for continuity in service, policy influence, and strategic development of the zone.

“Therefore, after a careful consideration and in full alignment with the yearnings of our people, we hereby resolve and unanimously endorse and urge His Excellency, Engr. Abdullahi A. Sule to contest for the Senate seat of Nasarawa North Senatorial District in the forthcoming general elections,” it read.

They pledged their commitment to mobilising full grassroots support across all wards and polling units in Akwanga LGA to ensure his victory.

The group further appealed to stakeholders from Wamba and Nasarawa-Eggon local government areas to rally around for Sule for the collective development of the senatorial zone.

“We reaffirm our unwavering belief that Engr. A. A. Sule’s presence in the Senate will translate into greater opportunities and visibility for Nasarawa North, and we therefore urge him to accept this clarion call to national legislative service, ” the communique read.

The News Agency of (NAN) reports that stakeholders at the meeting included, Mr Larry Ven-Bawa, Chief Whip, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Mr Kwanta Yakubu , Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development, Safiyanu Andaha , Chairman, Akwanga LGA, and Mr Kassim Mohammed-Kassim, Chairman, Nasarawa State Universal Basic Education Board (NSUBEB).

Others were Mr James Bashayi, National President, Mada Development Association, Evang. Zachariah Barki, Commissioner, Local Government Service Commission, Mr Sameel Barki, Focal Person, AUDA/NEPAD, Haruna Kasimu -Idris, Special Adviser to the Governor, and Elsee Monde, Special Adviser to the Governor.

Also in attendance were Hassan Inusa- Abubakar, APC State Organizing Secretary, Alh. Abass Usman, Chairman, APC, Akwanga LGA, Mr Tsentse Dandaura, Former Deputy Speaker, NSHA, Mr Sam Tsebe, Commissioner, NASIEC, Mr Peter Mbucho Former member, NSHA amongst others. (NAN)