2026 World Cup: Chelle names Lookman, Osimhen, others for Rwanda, Zimbabwe

By Ijeoma Okigbo

Éric Chelle, the Super Eagles’ Head Coach, has named forwards Ademola Lookman, Victor Osimhen and Simon Moses in his final list for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

Goalkeepers Stanley Nwabali and Kayode Bankole, as well as defenders William Ekong, Calvin Bassey and Olaoluwa Aina also made 23-player list released by the NFF on Tuesday.

Also in the squad are defenders Bruno Onyemaechi and Bright Osayi-Samuel, as well as midfielders

Alex Iwobi , Wilfred Ndidi, Raphael Onyedika and Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi.

Forwards Samuel Chukwueze and Sadiq Umar were not left out as Czech Republic-based defender Igoh Ogbu also made the final cut.

Also, home-based midfielder Papa Daniel Mustapha, and Belgium-based forward Tolu Arokodare were named in the list.

Nigeria will confront group C leaders Rwanda in Kigali on March 21 before taking on Zimbabwe’s Warriors at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo four days later.

LIST OF 23 SUPER EAGLES FOR RWANDA, ZIMBABWE GAMES

Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa); Amas Obasogie (Singida Blackstars, Tanzania); Kayode Bankole (Remo Stars)

Defenders: William Ekong (Al-Kholood FC, Saudi Arabia); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce SK, Turkey); Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiacos FC, Greece); Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Nottingham Forest, England); Igoh Ogbu (SK Slavia Prague, Czech Republic)

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium); Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi (New England Revolution, USA); Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England); Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Southampton FC, England); Papa Daniel Mustapha (Niger Tornadoes)

Forwards: Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan, Italy); Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray FC, Turkey); Ademola Lookman (Atalanta FC, Italy); Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany); Simon Moses (FC Nantes, France); Sadiq Umar (Valencia FC, Spain); Nathan Tella (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany); Tolu Arokodare (KRC Genk, Belgium) (NAN)