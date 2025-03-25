2026 W/Cup Qualifier: Nigeria held to disappointing 1-1 draw by Zimbabwe

Nigeria’s Super Eagles on Tuesday succumbed to a disappointing 1-1 draw against the Warriors of Zimbabwe in a matchday 6 World Cup qualifier at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo.

By Victor Okoye



Nigeria’s Super Eagles on Tuesday succumbed to a disappointing 1-1 draw against the Warriors of Zimbabwe in a matchday 6 World Cup qualifier at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo.



A last-minute goal from Tawanda Chirewa denied Nigeria a much needed victory as the Warriors held the Super Eagles in their Group C World Cup qualifying encounter.



Victor Osimhen had put Nigeria ahead in the 73rd minute with a well-placed header from Ola Aina’s cross.



The Super Eagles appeared to be heading for three points until Chirewa struck in the 90th minute, slipping past defenders and toe-poking the ball under goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali.



The match, played in front of a packed crowd at the ‘nest of champions,’ saw Nigeria dominate possession and create several chances.



Tolu Arokodare, who replaced Samuel Chukwueze in the 59th minute, was involved in the opener.



He held up play before passing to Aina, whose precise delivery found Osimhen at the far post.



Nigeria had multiple opportunities to extend their lead but were wasteful in front of goal.



In the 83rd minute, Wilfred Ndidi missed a clear chance after being played in by Moses Simon, skewing his shot wide.



Moments later, Osimhen was substituted due to cramp, with Victor Boniface coming on.



Zimbabwe nearly equalised in the 76th minute, when Walter Musona’s effort struck the underside of the crossbar after a mix-up between Nwabali and his defenders.



The visitors eventually found their goal in stoppage time through Chirewa, who capitalised on a defensive lapse to earn Zimbabwe a crucial point as the Eagles were left to rue their missed opportunities.



The result leaves Nigeria in third place in Group C, as Lesotho’s late equaliser against Rwanda meant the Super Eagles missed the chance to move up to second.



Nigeria’s next fixture will be a crucial opportunity to regain momentum as they continue their horrendous World Cup qualifying campaign.



The Eagles resume their World Cup qualifying campaign on Sept. 1, when they host Amavubis of Rwanda at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo in a matchday 7 encounter.



They will then travel to take on log leaders South Africa on Sept. 8 on matchday 8.(NAN)

