2025 WEF: Shettima advocates equal partnerships against aids

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has expressed his strong disbelief in dependency on foreign aid, instead emphasising the importance of equal partnerships that uphold dignity.

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Speaking on Thursday at the Financial Times Global Risk Roundtable at the 2025 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, Shettima said, “I don’t believe in aid; I believe in partnership.

“I’d rather carry my poverty with dignity and deal with people, nations, and companies on a pedestal of equality, not in a master-servant relationship.”

He added, “I didn’t come with a begging bowl.”

Shettima said he was optimistic about Africa’s prospects, noting the continent’s rich resources and strategic importance to global growth.

“My continent is the richest in the world, and the global growth trajectory is facing Africa. Nigeria will make or mar that transition.

“The youths of Africa are the drivers of change,” he said.

He reiterated his belief that Nigeria’s dedication to harnessing the potential of its youth, investing in education, and advancing smart agriculture will go a long way in tackling global and domestic challenges.

The Vice-President also observed that while crises abound, they also present opportunities for nations to rebuild stronger.

“The word for crisis in Chinese is ‘Wei Ji’. Wei stands for danger, while Ji stands for opportunity. Yes, we have challenges, but those challenges are pregnant with opportunities to re-engineer our society and build back better,” he said.

Shettima reaffirmed Nigeria’s resolve to embrace innovation and empowerment, particularly through education, gender-focused initiatives, and smart agriculture, to propel its economy into the fourth post-industrial revolution.

“The crisis has given us a unique opportunity to invest in people, especially in areas that will enable us to leapfrog our economies into global competitiveness,” he added.

Acknowledging global crises, including conflicts in Ukraine, the Middle East, and Sudan, Shettima noted their impact on supply chains, humanitarian challenges, and peace.

He called for multilateral collaboration, stressing that the interconnected nature of global challenges requires collective solutions.

“There is an incestuous relationship between economy and ecology in the African continent. But hope springs eternal in the hearts of men.

“As members of the same human family, we can find solutions to our challenges. We must look inward to solve our problems, but multilateralism is key.

“These challenges are global, and we must fuse into one human family to overcome them,” the Vice President added. (NAN)