2025 UTME: JAMB selective resit not working- CSOs

A coalition of Civil Society Organisations in Ebonyi has described the resit of the 2025 University Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) as “inactive”.

The group in collaboration with the Southeast Human Rights Civil Society Situation Room made the statement during a one-day match to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) office in Abakaliki on Tuesday.

The coalition said that the notice for the resit examination was grossly inadequate, resulting in low turnout of candidates.

The protest also featured the SouthEast Women Network (SEWNET) and 50/50 Action Women group.

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that JAMB had rescheduled the UTME examination after admitting a technical error that affected over 300,000 candidates.

According to Mrs Helen Kalu, Programme Manager of Women’s Aid Collective (WACOL), Ebonyi chapter, affected candidates were not given opportunity to rewrite the rescheduled UTME.

Kalu called for total cancelation of the 2025 UTME, alleging that the results did not follow known pattern.

She described the conduct and process as an aberration and called for investigation to identify perpetrators of the act and prosecute them.

“We are asking for a total cancellation and given fresh examination for all candidates at a given notice.

“When that happens, let the authorities produce original results written even if it means remarking and giving the candidates their proper results.

“We asked that all measures be put in place,” Kalu said.

Another member of the group, Comrade Laureth Nwafor, described the whole process as painful and frustrating.

Nwafor called on the federal government to rise up and ensure that proper thing was done by correcting all the abnormalities witnessed during these exams.

In her remarks, JAMB Coordinator in the state, Mrs Doris Eno promised to submit complaints of the group to the Headquarters.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)