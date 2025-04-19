2025 UTME begins April 24

UTME

By Funmilayo Adeyemi

Abuja, April 19, 2025 (NAN) The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says its 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) will begin on April 24 and not April 25 as earlier announced.

JAMB spokesman, Dr Fabian Benjamin, announced this in a statement in Abuja on Saturday.

Benjamin said the adjustment had been made to accommodate essential commitments by the board and its partner agencies.

He said that prospective candidates could now print their notification slips, which contain vital information regarding their exam details.

He added that the notification slip indicates the examination date, venue (centre), time and other essential details necessary for success of the examination

“Candidates are encouraged to print their notification slips beginning from today, April 19.

“This will provide ample time for logistics arrangements to access their assigned centres within the chosen examination towns.

“To print the notification slip, candidates should visit www.jamb.gov.ng, click on “2025 UTME Slip Printing”, enter registration number and click on “Print Examination Slip”, he said.

The spokesman advised candidates to familiarise themselves with their examination centres after printing their slips, at least one or two days before the examination date.

According to him, this preparation will help ensure a smooth experience on the examination day.

Benjamin further said that candidates would be assigned to centres within their chosen examination towns as no candidate would be placed in a centre outside their selected town. (NAN)