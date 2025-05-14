2025 UTME : ASUU threatens to sue JAMB over candidates’ massive failure

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Nigeria Nsukka has threatened to sue Joint Matriculation Board (JAMB) over massive failure recorded in 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Exam (UTME) conducted by the board.

Briefing newsmen in Nsukka on Wednesday, Comerade Óyibo Eze, the Chairman of ASUU-UNN said massive failure which mostly affected candidates from South East was deliberate attempt by JAMB to stop children from the zone from getting admission.

“My office has been inaundated with protest calls and visits by parents and the general public on this deliberate massive failure in 2025 JAMB examination.

“ASUU will challenge this result in High Court if JAMB fails to review the result and give candidates their merited scores .

“JAMB knows that children from South East must score higher before they can get admission whereas their counterparts in some parts of the country will use 120 JAMB score to get admissio to read medicine in universities in their area

“In JAMB recent released result, out of 1,955,069 candidates who sat for the 2025 exam over 1.5 million candidates scored less than 200 and majority of these are from South East and Lagos State where many Igbos reside,”he said.

He called on governors from South East to rise up and challenge this injustice targeted towards preventing children from the zone from gaining admission into higher institutions in the country.

“The governors in the zone shouldn’t sit and watch JAMB toy with academic future of our children.

” I am not against the board punishing those found guilty of exam malpractice, JAMB should not because of these few candidates, fail the whole candidates in an exam centre,” he said.

The ASUU boss said that, it’s unbelievable and unacceptable that in the whole University Secondary School Nsukka no candidate that sat for the exam scored up to 200 in the 2025 JAMB.

“This school has superlative students who have excelled in academics both inside and outside the school, how come all of them scored less than 200 in the that exam.

“Even if JAMB discovered one or two candidates for exam malpractice, is that enough reason to fail all others who have prepared very hard for that exam,”he said.

Oyibo advised JAMB to act fast to do the needful by reviewing the result as that massive failure had become a national issue which might attract national protest if nothing urgent was done.