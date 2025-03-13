2025 TETFund allocation: Tinubu approves N700bn for tertiary institutions

President Bola Tinubu has approved over N700 billion as 2025 allocation to beneficiary institutions of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund).

By Funmilayo Adeyemi

President Bola Tinubu has approved over N700 billion as 2025 allocation to beneficiary institutions of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund).



The Executive Secretary of TETFund, Sonny Echono, disclosed this during the 2025 Strategic Planning Meeting held with heads of the institutions in Abuja on Thursday.



Echono said, “The 2025 disbursement allocation is structured as follows: the total direct disbursement of 91.08 per cent is made up of 48.90 per cent as annual direct disbursement and 42.18 per cent as special direct disbursement.

“The designated projects account for 8.72 per cent while stabilisation funds are 0.20 per cent’’

“Based on this approval, he said each university had been allocated N2.8 billion, polytechnics N1.9 billion and colleges of education N2.1 billion as annual direct disbursement.

“Our intervention activities have increased significantly, aligning with national priorities outlined in the Education Sector Road Map under President Bola Tinubu’s administration and championed by the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa.

“In line with Federal Government’s directives, all Physical Infrastructure Development allocations for 2025 shall be directed toward the upgrading, rehabilitation and renovation of dilapidated infrastructure in our beneficiary institutions.’’

“This was communicated to you (tertiary heads) earlier to enable you consult widely and prepare your projects ahead of time.

“You are also advised to employ the services of your consultancy units and or physical planning units in the preparation of the project under the current disbursement cycle,” he said.

Echono said the TETFund had significantly increased the allocation for research and innovation, academic staff training and development, as well as manuscript and book development.

He added that the numbers of beneficiary institutions had also been increased for its special and designated projects.

The executive secretary charged heads of beneficiary institutions on early implementation of their allocation.

He advised them to consult widely with their communities in the implementation of TETFund projects and also ensure timely payments to contractors and vendors when due.

“I urge all heads of beneficiary institutions to ensure the full utilisation of their 2024 and previous allocations, while fast tracking the procurement process to access their 2025 allocations,” he said. (NAN)