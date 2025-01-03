2025: NBC to enhance collaboration, innovation in boundary management

The National Boundary Commission (NBC), has promised enhanced collaboration, innovation for improved service delivery in boundary management in 2025.

By Philip Yatai

The Director-General, Mr Adamu Adaji made the commitment in a new year message in Abuja on Thursday.

Adaji reaffirmed the commission’s dedication to its mandate of fostering peaceful coexistence and promotion of trans-border cooperation across Nigeria’s internal and international borders.

Reflecting on the progress made in 2024, the director general said the NBC’s vision for 2025 was rooted in enhanced collaboration, innovation, and service delivery.

He said the commission’s core mandate was the definition and demarcation of Nigeria’s international and internal boundaries and the amicable resolution of disputes where they existed.

According to him, this vital role underpins our collective efforts to safeguard national unity, strengthen intergovernmental relations, and promote socio-economic development.

‘Year 2024 has witnessed remarkable strides toward the achievement of these objectives, thanks to the support of the Federal Government and dedication of staff of the commission, as well as the cooperation of other stakeholders.”

Adaji specifically urged the commission’s workers to redouble efforts in the new year, emphasising that professionalism and commitment were crucial foundation successes.

“As we face new challenges and opportunities in 2025, I urge you to approach your duties with renewed determination and a steadfast belief in our shared vision.

“To the public, NBC is committed to continued partnership.

“We understand the complexities of boundary management and we will remain committed to fostering dialogue, mitigating conflicts, and ensuring transparency in all processes.

“Together, we will continue to work toward peaceful borders and enhanced security for all Nigerians,” he said.

He said the commission will collaborate with the states to conduct induction training for key members of states and Local Government Boundary Committees early in the year.

He identified other projects for the year to include efforts to resolve lingering boundary disputes, strengthen cross-border cooperation, and enhance public awareness of the commission’s activities.

These initiatives, he noted, aligned with the NBC’s vision to build trust, deepen collaboration, and fulfill its promises to the Nigerian people.

He commended stakeholders and other partner agencies for the cooperation and contributions to the commission’s mandate.

Adaji reaffirmed NBC’s resolve to deliver results while upholding the principles of fairness, equity, and accountability.

“As we step into 2025, we remain poised to deliver on our promises. Our commitment to fostering peace, unity, and sustainable development is stronger than ever.

“Together, we will build a legacy of progress and cooperation that future generations can be proud of,” he said. (NAN)