2025 IWD : Aremu, MINILS DG Hails First Lady Remi Tinubu For Mainstreaming Women in National Development

The Director-General of Michael ImouduNational Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS), Ilorin Comrade Issa Aremu has commended the First lady, Senator Remi Tinubu for her relentless Leadership in mobilizing women for national development within the context of her novel pet Women Economic Empowerment Programmes: Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI).

Aremu spoke in Ilorin on Saturday at the State Government Banquet Hall on the occasion of 2025 town Hall activities jointly organized by MINILS in partnership with the Kwara State Ministry of Women Affair and Abuja based Development Research and Project Centre ( dRPC) to observe the International Women Day ( IWD).

International Women’s Day (March 8) is a global day set aside by United Nations to celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. The theme for this year, is ‘For ALL Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment.’ a reminder of the need to reaffirm the global commitment to building a society where every woman and girl can thrive. Aremu observed that more than ever before, the First lady, Senator Remi Tinubu has advanced the cause of Nigerian women from “the hitherto margin of token muted representation to the mainstream of development and poverty eradication through her Women Economic Empowerment Programmes in the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI). “

Citing various initiatives of the First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, that include direct N50,000 grant financial support for no fewer than 1,000 women petty traders across 36 states and FCT , inauguration of N25 million to the overall winner of the #oneNigeriaunityfabric competition, aimed at promoting indigenous fabric as symbol of national unity, promotion of Girl-Child education across the country,and promotion of competitive female subsistence with the incentive of whopping N20 million reward. The Director General said however the most impactful of Senator Oluremi Tinubu is the ongoing campaign to end tuberculosis scourge in Nigeria in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, and other agencies like the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA. “ Tuberculosis is a disease of ignorance, poverty of knowledge and fear, First Lady

Senator Oluremi Tinubu has commendably demystified the disease by adding her voice that it’s preventable and curable free of charge. We this Nigeria can halt the prevalence through early treatment”.

Earlier Comrade had commended revealed how through hard work and collaboration with development Research and Projects Centre (dRPC) and Micheal Imodu Institute for Labour Studies (MINILs) a Women Economic Empowerment (WEE) policy became a reality in Kwara State.

Aremu thanked the Government of Kwara State, the dRPc for the intensive training for MINILS staff on how to support the government to implement the 8-step Model to domesticate the WEE policy and Framework for inclusion, participation and respect for women in communities