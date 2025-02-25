2025 Hajj: Zulum pledges support for NAHCON

Babagana Zulum of Borno has pledged support to the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), to fast track successful conduct of the 2025 Hajj exercise.

By Hamza Suleiman

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno has pledged support to the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), to fast track successful conduct of the 2025 Hajj exercise.

Zulum said this during a courtesy visit to the Chairman of the commission, Prof. Abdullahi Saleh Usman, on Tuesday in Abuja.

This is contained in a statement by the Special Assistant on Media to the governor, Mr Dauda Iliya.

The governor reiterated his administration readiness to provide the necessary support, political will and resources to facilitate a seamless Hajj exercise.

Zulum, who is also the Chairman of the North East Governors’ Forum, promised to relay the outcome of the discussions to his colleagues in the region, towards ensuring timely payment of fares, and compliance with all Hajj requirements within stipulated deadlines.

“What matters is not the number of individuals who will perform the 2025 Hajj, but the efficiency and meticulousness with which those who have paid will carry out the exercise,” Zulum was quoted as saying in the statement.

He commended President Bola Tinubu and Vice-President Kashim Shettima for their supports to the commission.

Zulum also noted some of the challenges encountered during the 2024 Hajj exercise, including inadequate arrangements for the VIPs and overbooking, which led to overcrowding in Mina and Arafat.

He urged NAHCON to embark on a social reorientation campaign for state governments and intending pilgrims to create awareness about the arrangements before and during the Hajj exercise.

Responding, Usman said the commission had secured 52,000 spaces for pilgrims at Masha’ir, along with a reasonable allocation for VIPs and an additional 15,000 spaces for tour operators.

He thanked Zulum for the visit and continued support to the commission. (NAN)