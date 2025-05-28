2025 Hajj: Quality facilities in Mina, Arafat excite NAHCON

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) says the quality facilities provided for pilgrims at Mina and Arafat is part of efforts to change the game this year.

By Deji Abdulwahab

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) says the quality facilities provided for pilgrims at Mina and Arafat is part of efforts to change the game this year.

The Holy sites of Mina and Arafat are the highpoints of the Hajj exercise where the entire pilgrims from across the globe converge for five to six days in fulfilment of the Islamic rites.

Alhaji Alidu Shutti, the NAHCON Deputy Coordinator, Makkah Office, said this while inspecting the facilities at the holy sites of Mina and Arafat in Makkah on Tuesday.

Shutti expressed satisfaction with the level of improvements made at the two holy sites.

According to him, the purpose of the inspection is to ensure that proper arrangements are in place for Nigerian pilgrims during the religious rites.

He commended the service providers for the facility upgrades, noting that the quality of work done justifies the confidence reposed in them by the commission.

“What we see today is far better than what we saw in previous years. We thank Almighty Allah that our pilgrims will have better facilities in Mina and Arafat to perform their Hajj rites.

“We are particularly impressed with the bedding arrangements and the cooling systems in the tents at both sites,” Shutti said.

The NAHCON Saudi Liaison Officer, Ustaz Abubakar Lamin, also acknowledged the tremendous improvement in the services provided.

Lamin said that the commission would continue to inspect facilities to ensure successful and hitch-free Hajj operation. (NAN)(www. nannews.ng)