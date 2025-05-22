2025 Hajj: NAHCON tasks Ulama team on pilgrims’ sensitisation

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has urged its Ulama team to sensitise Nigerian pilgrims on the rudiments of the pilgrimage before performing Hajj rites.

By Deji Abdulwahab

Prof. Abubakar Yagawal, NAHCON Commissioner Planning, Research, Statistics,Information and Library Services (PRSILS), said this while speaking with newsmen in Madina on Wednesday.

“Yesterday I was busy with Ulama team. I had three meetings with them, with their groups, where we sensitised them about their responsibilities in this Hajj operation.

“We categorise them into three. There are those that are preaching to enlighten our pilgrims on how to perform their Hajj, and there are those who are to pray for our country.

“There is one group that will ask and answer pilgrims’ questions. If any pilgrim has problem in knowing what to do, they will ask and they will get answers, ” he said.

He said before he left Nigeria for Madina, the Hajj operation was going smoothly.

“In terms of airlifting the pilgrims, all our centres of evacuation, our pilgrims were okay. And I know also, before coming, I was hearing the report from Madina that everything is going smoothly,” he said.

He said the commission’s medical team also briefed him on how it had been performing since the beginning of the operation.

“I met with some of our medical doctors and they briefed me on how they have been going through since the beginning of the operation. Aliamdulillahi, there is no challenge that they can not solve,’” he said.

He said that the medical team had drugs, amd the had established medical outposts through which they attended to patients.

“They are treating our pilgrims without any problem. So far, so good. They have not told me any case that is difficult for them to solve,” he said. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)