2025 Hajj: NAHCON schedules inaugural flight May 9

Prof. Abdullahi Saleh, Chairman, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), on Wednesday expressed the commission’s readiness to provide seamless 2025 Hajj operations, beginning with the inaugural flight on May 9.

Saleh said this at the National Hajj Stakeholders Summit, with the theme “Sustainable Hajj Financing: Developing a Resilient Model for Nigerian Pilgrims and Operators’’.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the summit was organised by the NAHCON, Hajj Institute of Nigeria (HIN) in collaboration with Jaiz Bank.

According to Saleh, NAHCON, in its role as the regulator of Hajj affairs in Nigeria and the Hajj mission for Nigerian pilgrims in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, is fully prepared for the 2025 Hajj operations.

“The Federal Government has licensed four airlines for the airlift of over 40,000 pilgrims, excluding more than 14,000 traveling with tour operators.

“The inaugural flight is scheduled for May 9, and with the grace of Allah, we anticipate seamless operations,’’ he said

He urged the relevant stakeholders to remain united and committed to providing effective and efficient services to the “respected guests of Allah”, thereby reinforcing the renewed hope for Nigerian pilgrims.

“I assure all major stakeholders that NAHCON is dedicated to fostering strong partnerships, collaborations and teamwork to ensure the success of the 2025 Hajj operations,’’ he said

Saleh thanked President Bola Tinubu and Vice-President Kashim Shettima for their continuous support and timely interventions in resolving the challenges facing the 2025 Hajj.

He listed such support to include the significant provision of Basic Travel Allowance (BTA) in cash.

According to him, this will provide great relief to pilgrims, operators and the regulator.

The NAHCON chairman said that the summit provided a crucial platform for relevant stakeholders from both the public and private sectors to collectively examine and address matters vital to the sustainable future of Hajj operations.

He expressed confidence that the summit would provide practical administrative and operational frameworks for Hajj financing in Nigeria.

In his remarks, Vice-President Kashim Shettima said that the administration of President Bola Tinubu had demonstrated unwavering commitment to ensuring the success and improvement of Hajj operations in Nigeria in the last two years.

Shettima was represented by Mr Bashir Maidugu from the Office of the Vice President.

He said, “Recognising the spiritual significance of Hajj to millions of Nigerians, this administration has consistently provided the necessary support.

Such support range from facilitating timely foreign exchange allocations for pilgrims to diplomatic engagements with Saudi authorities, to securing better terms and conditions for Nigerians.

“The recent landmark approval of special interventions to cushion the impact of rising costs on 2024 Hajj operations is a clear testimony to this administration’s dedication.

“In the face of global economic challenges and sharp fluctuations in the value of the Naira, Mr President personally approved critical measures to protect the interests of intending pilgrims.

He has ensured that this sacred obligation remains within reach for thousands of Nigerian Muslims,’’ he said.

The vice president said that the Federal Government had actively supported institutional reforms aimed at strengthening NAHCON and other stakeholders, thereby laying a foundation for a more resilient and self-sustaining Hajj sector.

According to him, the increasing costs associated with Hajj, coupled with economic fluctuations and global uncertainties, underscore the necessity for finding a sustainable financing model for Hajj and Umrah.

“It is imperative that we establish a system that ensures affordability for pilgrims while maintaining the integrity and quality of service.

“In our quest for resilient Hajj financing model, we have valuable lessons to learn from countries like Malaysia and Indonesia,’’ ge said.

He recalled that Malaysia’s Tabung Hajj, which was established about 62 years ago, had been a beacon of success in the organisation of Hajj and Hajj fund management.

According to him, it provides Malaysian Muslims and interested non-Muslims with a Sharia-compliant service platform, facilitating Hajj journeys while investing funds in profitable ventures.

“This model has not only ensured financial sustainability but also contributed to national economic development.

“Similarly, Indonesia’s Hajj funds management authority established just eight years ago in 2017 has demonstrated exemplary management of Hajj funds.

“Despite global economic challenges, it was able to aggregate funds and yield returns of 10 billion dollars to 11 billion dollars.

“Thhs has enabled a 59 per cent subsidy for pilgrims who recently paid 2,611 dollars against the actual cost of 6,411 dollars.

“These models exemplify the potential of strategic fund management in achieving both financial sustainability and enhanced pilgrim service, ‘x Shettima said.

He said that it was in alignment with these global best practices that in the year 2020, NACON rolled out its Hajj savings scheme as provided for in its establishment act.

He said that the scheme was designed to provide Nigerian Muslims with a structured Sharia-compliant savings platform for Hajj.