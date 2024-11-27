2025 Hajj: Group tasks NAHCON on early preparations

Mai-Hajj, a Civil Society Organisation (CSO) has called on the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) to ensure early preparations for the 2025 hajj operation.

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Mai-Hajj, a Civil Society Organisation (CSO) has called on the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) to ensure early preparations for the 2025 hajj operation.

Its Chairman, Malam Garba Dambatta, made the call in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja.

Dambatta said timely preparations for hajj operations would prevent a repeat of shortcomings in service delivery observed during the 2024 hajj.

He added that last minute arrangements in the past had led to failure, especially in areas of securing good accommodation for pilgrims in Makka, Madina and Muna.

Dambatta said that the delay in inbound flights recorded in some states during the 2024 hajj was largely a fall out of the late preparation for the exercise.

“In view of the need to achieve a hitch free operation in 2025, Mai-Hajj calls on NAHCON to set up a monitoring committee of experts and stakeholders to swing into action in key areas of the operations.

“The key areas are, aircraft selection, accommodation, transportation, security and media for effective public education and sensitisation in all areas of the Hajj 2025 operations,’’ he said. (NAN)