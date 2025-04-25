2025 Hajj: Gov.Lawal appoints Amirul Hajj, committee members.

Dauda Lawal of Zamfara state has approved the appointment of the Emir of Maradun, Alhaji Garba Tambari to lead the 10-man Amirul Hajj committee for the 2025 Hajj exercise.

By Ishaq Zaki

This is contained in a statement issued in Gusau by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mallam Abubakar Nakwada, through the Senior Special Assistant on Media in the office of the SSG, Sulaiman Tudu.

The statement said the constitution of the committee is to ensure the success of the 2025 Hajj operations and welfare of Zamfara pilgrims.

The statement said that the committee expected to commence operations immediately has Alhaji Habibu Balarabe as Secretary.

Other members of the committee include Sulaiman Gummi, Malam Bello Almufty, Murtala Jangebe, Abubakar Furfuri, Alhaji Rabi’u Ilili-Bakura, Malam Ibrahim Izala, Malama Sadiya Mahe and Malama Hadiza Gummi.

“The committee was mandated to effectively oversee the activities of the State Hajj Commission and other sub-committees.

“It is also to ensure total compliance with both local and Saudi regulations throughout the 2025 Hajj exercise,” the statement added.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)