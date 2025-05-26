‎2025 Hajj: 34,647 Nigerian pilgrims received in Makkah – NAHCON

‎



‎By Deji Abdulwahab



‎National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) says 34,647 Nigerian pilgrims have so far been received in Makkah from Madina to perform the 2025 Hajj rites.



‎The Deputy Coordinator of NAHCON Office in Makkah, Alhaji Alidu Shutti, disclosed this while speaking with newsmen in Makkah on Monday.



‎Shutti, who is also the Director, Inspectorate and Compliance, said that the commission was fully prepared to assist the pilgrims to have hitch-free Hajj operations.



‎“I want to use this opportunity to inform you that so far so good; we have received 34,647 as of yesterday (Sunday).



‎“But as I’m talking to you now, some pilgrims have been ushered into their accommodation in Makkah, and we want to inform you that we are on course.



‎“We are fully prepared to assist the guests of Allah so that they will have Hajj Mabur,” he said.



‎According to him, NAHCON has been having series of meetings with service providers and the Saudi Ministry of Hajj.



‎“Even at the level of Deputy Minister in the Ministry of Hajj in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, we have been having these update meetings.



‎“And during the meeting, we reviewed the level of ourvoperations, what we have been doing, and what is to be done. It is just to make sure that all i’s are dotted and all t’s are crossed toward the success of the Hajj operations,” he said.



‎Shutti also commended the Saudi authorities for giving the commission the necessary consular backup toward the success of the Hajj.



‎“We also want to use this medium to appreciate our chief host in the kingdom, I mean the two missions – the Nigerian embassy in Riyadh and the Nigerian Consulate-General in Jeddah.



‎“They have been so fantastic and helpful. They have been giving the commission the necessary consular backup toward the success of the Hajj,” he said.



‎The NAHCON official also lauded the staff members’ synergy and team work toward providing efficient and effective services to the pilgrims.



‎According to him, everybody is working round the clock to ensure the success of the Hajj operations.



‎“The mission before us is to provide efficient and effective services to the guests of Allah.



‎“It is also to ensure that the money paid by the pilgrims is used for the services and that the services are duly provided, as captured in the agreement entered with the service provider.



‎“And I also want to inform you, we have those who are monitoring the services from the commission. We have people from inspectorate and compliance.



‎“They are to monitor whether they are providing the services they have promised to provide.



‎“We also have people from monitoring and evaluation. They are to monitor and evaluate the type of services being given to the pilgrims,” he said.



‎This, according to Shutti, is aimed at ensuring that the guests of Allah get the best and nothing but the best. (NAN)



