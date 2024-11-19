2025 Budget: Yahaya presents N320bn to state assembly

Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has presented a N320-billion 2025 Appropriation Bill to the state’s House of Assembly.

By Peter Uwumarogie

Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has presented a N320-billion 2025 Appropriation Bill to the state’s House of Assembly.

The budget is made up of N111 billion or 34.7 per cent for recurrent expenditure and N209 billion or 65.30 per cent for capital expenditure.

The proposed budget, which is the second in Yahaya’s second tenure is tagged “Budget of Commitment and Resilience.”

He stated that the proposal underscored his administration’s commitment to overcoming challenges and fostering inclusive growth for

the collective well-being of the people of the state.

He stated that in the 2025 budget, the state planned to generate N160.27 billion as recurrent revenue and N71.52 billion as capital receipts.

Speaking on the 2024 budget performance, the governor said the overall budget performance stood at N179.25 billion as at Sept. 30, representing 49.15 per cent.

The Speaker of the House, Mr Mohammed Luggerrewo, commended the governor for implementing people-oriented programmes in the state.

Luggerrewo assured that the proposal would be given speedy and due legislative scrutiny in the interest of the people.(NAN)