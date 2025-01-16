2025 Budget: NPF calls for special operations account

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has called for the establishment of a Special Operations Account to fund emergency internal security operations.

By Naomi Sharang



The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has called for the establishment of a Special Operations Account to fund emergency internal security operations.



The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, made the call on Thursday during the 2025 budget defence before the joint Committee on Police Affairs and Police Institutions.



Egbetokun explained that, in spite of incremental progress, the appropriations and subsequent releases remained insufficient to meet the operational and institutional needs of the police force.



He stressed that given the vast scope of responsibilities and the critical nature of their mandate, the financial provisions were inadequate.



“A significant challenge persists in the absence of a Special Operations Account, which would enable the Force to fund emergency internal security operations,” he said.



He urged the committees to support the establishment and proper funding of this account in the 2025 budget cycle.



Presenting the NPF’s 2025 budget proposal, Egbetokun revealed that the original institutional estimate for the fiscal year was N1.896 trillion, but was reviewed downward to N1.252 trillion, a reduction of N644.106 billion.



He highlighted three critical challenges facing the police force: inadequate appropriations, which hindered modernisation efforts and service delivery; the restrictive envelope budgetary system, which failed to account for the Force’s expanding mandate; and delays in fund releases.



These delays, he explained, disrupt planning and operational preparedness, making it difficult for the Nigeria Police Force to effectively address internal security challenges.



Egbetokun urged the committees to remove the Nigeria Police Force from the envelope budgetary regime to allow for more accurate funding projections.



He also called for the allocation of funds for constructing five new zonal headquarters and supporting tactical units crucial to internal security.(NAN)

