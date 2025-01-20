2025 Budget: Minister seeks more funds for Renewed Hope Cities, others

Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, has sought for more funds for seven critical programmes in the housing sector.

By Naomi Sharang

Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, has sought for more funds for seven critical programmes in the housing sector.

Dangiwa stated this during the budget defence session of the Senate Committee on Housing at the National Assembly complex on Monday.

He listed the projects to include: Renewed Hope Cities and Estates Housing Programme and Slump Upgrading and Urban Renewal Programme, among others.

“I wish to request that the distinguished chairman and members of this very important committee use their good offices to increase the budgetary allocation in seven key areas.

“This is in view of the fact that these areas are very critical to the transformative policies and programmes of Mr President to put the economy on the part of recovery and growth.

“It is pertinent to state here that in the 2024 fiscal year, the sum of N162,609 billion

was allocated to our ministry which was considered inadequate.

“Yet, we have been given an envelope of

N83.752 billion as the ministry’s capital budget ceiling for 2025, which is a far cry from even the 2024 Appropriation,” he said.

The minister said that the renewed hope cities and estates housing programme was designed to be a catalyst for economic growth.

“The construction and development of these new areas will generate employment opportunities, stimulate local businesses and attract investments.

“The 50,000 units planned to deliver under phase I will create 1,250,000 direct and indirect construction jobs for architects, engineers, plumbers, iron benders, masons, etc.

“This is in addition to the value chain effect of purchase, supply of building materials and other businesses.

“Currently, we have covered 12 states and will like to cover 18 states at 250 units per site. The amount needed to achieve this N108 billion at N6 billion per state,” he said.

According to him, the slump upgrading and urban renewal programme also requires increased budgetary allocation.

“Currently, there are ongoing programmes in four states of each geo-political zone, including FCT.

“This means four sites in four states in each geo-political zone, including four sites in the FCT, bringing the total to 100 sites. At least, N100 billion is needed for better result to be achieved,” he said.

Dangiwa further said that the ministry was exposed to huge amounts of liabilities accruing from the projects completed, duly certified for payments before the end of the budgetary year but which were not paid due to limited time.

“There is the need to make adequate provision for liabilities to enable the ministry reduce the amount of liabilities it is exposed to.

“The ministry has over N92 billion liabilities but will need nothing less than N60 billion in the 2025 budget to reduce the exposure,” Dangiwa said.

In his remarks, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Housing, Sen. Aminu Tambuwal, assured the minister of support to tackle the liabilities incurred.

“We will support you by making sure that we work together to see how best we can approach the minister of finance, the budget office and even the presidency.

“We’ll see how best we can really get this debt relief on the part of the ministry and on the part of our contractors,” he said. (NAN)