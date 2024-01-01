2024: We’ll deliver resounding blow to insecurity – Radda

Gov. Dikko Radda of Katsina State has called for more support from residents so as to deliver a resounding blow to insecurity in the state.

The governor, in his New Year message on Monday, said that the government was committed to overcoming the security and other challenges bedeviling the state.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Ibrahim Kaula-Mohammed, Radda urged residents of the state to unite and forge a stronger bond, with a will to confront challenges of the state headlong.

He thanked the people for the cooperation and support he received for the establishment of the Katsina Community Watch Corps, set up to tackle insecurity in the state.

Radda assured that “the government, together with the people, will deal a resounding blow to the menace of insecurity”.

He also outlined his administration’s dedication to promoting inclusivity, economic growth and accelerated development.

The governor, therefore, advised citizens of the state to leverage on the opportunities being created to reduce unemployment and poverty and set the state on the path of greatness.

He expressed optimism that the state would be great and prosperous in 2024.

Radda urged the people not to waiver in their support to government as it strives to holistically address the challenges bedeviling the state. (NAN)

By Zubairu Idris

