2024 UTME: NSCDC boss lauds conduct of examination in Kaduna

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kaduna State Command ,on Monday lauded the conduct of 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), in Kaduna.

NSCDC State Commandant, Mrs Lucy Fakoya, made the commendation while on tour of examination centres in the state.

She commended the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for making perfect arrangements for the examination.

According to her, from the security point of view, the halls’ arrangements were perfect.

She explained that they had pre-assessment of areas where the examination conducted.

“We had a series of engagements with stakeholders. We are not surprised today that everything is well conducted and all arrangements in place.

“At the end of the examinations, she said they expected satisfaction that the examination was conducted in a peaceful atmosphere devoid of threats to security.

“Those that conducted the examination and the candidates themselves will be happy that they wrote it in a peaceful atmosphere thereby expecting credible results, “Fakoya said.

She called on all the stakeholders in the examination to accept its outcome, stressing, they were free and fair.

Also, the JAMB Director, National Headquarters Annex Office Kaduna, Mr Sa’ad Yusuf, said Kaduna has had peaceful examination, devoid of security and facilities challenges.

He said at the end, they expected themselves being the examiners to be happy that they did the right things and the candidates also to feel the same in writing it in a peaceful and orderly manner.

He thanked the security agencies for giving them the necessary security covers which yielded success throughout the examinations.(NAN)

By Mohammed Tijjani