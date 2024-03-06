2024 UTME: JAMB specifies requirement inside examination hall

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has urged candidates sitting for the 2024 Mock-UTME scheduled to hold on March 7, to come into the examination hall with ordinary HP pencil for numerical analysis if they so desire.

This clarification became necessary following the series of enquiries from candidates and the general public regarding whether HP pencils are permitted in the examination hall as a writing material.

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen by the Board’s Public Communication Advisor, Dr Fabian Benjamin in Abuja on Wednesday.

“It should be noted that the Board had hitherto prohibited the use of pencils and other banned materials in view of the nefarious ends that these materials are put.

“The Board has, however, okayed the use of ordinary HP pencil during the upcoming Mock-UTME and the main examination scheduled to commence on Friday, April 19.

“Consequently, candidates are urged to note that they are to come with only one pencil to their respective examination centres as specified while ensuring that they are not in possession of any other prohibited items,” he said. (NAN)

By Funmilayo Adeyemi.