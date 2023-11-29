2024 UTME: JAMB fixes dates for sales, registration, exams

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has fixed Jan. 15 to Feb. 26, 2024, for the sale of its Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) application document.

This is based on series of recommendations emanating from a two-day Information Technology (IT) and Management Retreat held between Nov. 26 and 28.

A statement signed by the JAMB Public Communication Advisor (PAC), Dr

Fabian Benjamin, announced this in Abuja on Wednesday.

JAMB UTME

Benjamin also said that March 7, 2024, had been slated for the 2024 MOCK-UTME, while the main UTME would hold from April 19 to April 29, 2024.

He therefore advised candidates to print their examination slips as from April 10, next year.

“Candidates are enjoined to take note of these dates and other advisories issued by the Board in relation to the administration of the examination.

“They are also to visit the Board’s website @www.jamb gov. ng for any other information,” the statement read in part. By Funmilayo Adeyemi(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

