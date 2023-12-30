2024: UN association solicits public partnership on SDGs

The United Nations Association USA Queens Chapter (UNA-USA Queens) has solicited the partnership of the public and organisations in new ventures towards attaining the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the community in 2024.

The President of UNA-USA Queens Chapter, Mr Seabelo John, in a statement, stated that such partnership would boost the activities of the association in the coming year.

John said that the association organised no fewer than 15 events in 2023, appreciating the commitment of the members in the outgoing year.

He listed some of the events as Global Engagement Summit, Earth Day celebration, UNA-USA Sustainable Communities Summit, Leadership Summit in Washington D,C, World Refugee Day and Junior Ambassadors Celebration.

He said the association also organsied events to celebrate the USA Independence Day, Arts Outreach Exhibition, International Youth Conference, UN Day, and Thanksgiving and Leadership Awards celebration.

Speaking on Thanksgiving and awards celebration, the President said no fewer than 22 volunteer members, who had shown exceptional leadership skills through its various programmes in 2023, were honoured.

The awards were in two different categories for individual volunteer members and for organisations supporting the SDGs.

Four organisaition in that category got recognition for their works.

The fours organisations are the United Nations Association United States of America, Expresito Carga, School of Excellence and UNA-USA Queens Chapter.

According to him, the aim of the event was to reflect on the 17 SDGs and appreciate the work of the volunteer members in the local community of New York City.

“It is important to get together as a chapter to celebrate after we have successfully carried out 15 events in 2023 to share our thoughts and reflections on the year.

John also said the awardees were volunteers who had shown exceptional leadership skills through the association’s various programmes.

In addition, he said Congresswoman Grace Meng of District 6’s office awarded Congressional Citation awards to the Chapter leadership.

John also gave awards to top students from the Free Professional English programmme and finally, the office of Congresswoman awards.

Meng awarded Congressional Citation awards to the Chapter leadership as well as the UNA-USA national organisation, represented by Raditya Rahim.

UNA-USA is a membership organisation of Americans dedicated to the ideals and work of the United Nations in promoting the SDGs.

The UNA-USA Queens Chapter has been a leader in efforts to recognise the outstanding work the United Nations has done to facilitate international diplomacy.

The Chapter has also done important work to encourage intergroup understanding on the local level through community engagement activities, advocacy campaigns, and free educational programmes.

It also engages in free education such as conversational English classes for English learners in New York City in collaboration with the School of Excellence and Expresito Carga, partner organisations.

The Chapter has brought attention to the special relationship the United Nations has with Queens, which was the first meeting Place of the UN General Assembly.(NAN)

