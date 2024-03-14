2024: Ondo State needs a transformational leader-ex IPAC Secretary

Mr Israel Ayeni, a former Secretary of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Ondo State, has said that the state requires a transformational leader to achieve sustainable development.

In an interview with the News Agency of

Nigeria ( NAN) on Thursday in Akure, Ayeni said that only a transformational leader could encourage, inspire and motivate the citizens to contribute towards sutainable development.

He said that the state was at a very crucial point, waiting for a leader who could help salvage the situation of its citizens.

The former IPAC secretary asked the people of the state and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to support the governorship aspiration of Sen. Jimoh Ibrahim and give him the ticket of the party in the April primaries.

According to him, Ibrahim is a tactical political leader; focused on solving problems while forecasting industries and market trends for the benefit of the state.

“ The unique leadership style of Sen. Jimoh Ibrahim would make the state a typical pacesetter for other states based on his predetermined performance criteria.

“ Jimoh Ibrahim, as a transformational and transectional leader, has been inspiring the good people of Ondo State in ways that go beyond exchanges and rewards.

“ He shall work with the good people of Ondo State to implement effective change, through effective communication, charisma, adaptability and empathetic support.

“Sen. Ibrahim has been able to articulate a unified vision that will encourage Ondo State to exceed expectations.

“He is highly optimistic about the future of the state,” he said.

Ayeni said that all sectors in the state would be touched if Ibrahim was given the opportunity to govern the state.

“I enjoin you to support a transformational leader who will take us to Canaan. I hope you can see how beneficial it can be,” he said.( NAN)

By Alaba Olusola Oke