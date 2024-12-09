2024 Long Service Awards: You define who we are, Julius Berger MD tells Awardees

….Director of Admin: Together, we can achieve remarkable success

Amidst pomp and pageantry, the Managing Director of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Engr Dr Peer Lubasch has underscored the uniqueness of staff of the organisation to the landmark growth of the company over the year describing them as a bundle of inspiration to every other staff.

He spoke at the 2024 Long Service Awards ceremony held weekend in Abuja just as the Director of Administration, Alh. Dr Abdulaziz Kaita reminded the 795 Awardees of the need for sustained unity to achieve greater success.

According to Lubasch, the workers‘ commitment has not only driven Julius Berger forward, it has also left an indelible mark on Nigeria’s development. What makes this celebration even more extraordinary is that 537 of today’s honorees, making up 68% are employed in Abuja, exemplify a remarkable backbone of our operations. Your contributions are the bedrock of our continued growth and innovation, he said.

Continuing, he declared, your resilience, expertise and passion define who we are as a company, a beacon of excellence in the construction industry.

Charging the staff for greater contributions to the overall growth of the company, Lubasch said, as we celebrate your achievements, let us remember that our shared values of collaboration, courage, responsibility and excellence remain our guidong light. Together, we will continue building a legacy that inspires generations to come.

Describing the event as an auspicious occasion where the exceptional dedication and unwavering loyalty of staff is rewarded, the Director of Administration said even as it is a celebration of those who have shown remarkable commitment to Julius Berger, it was of a personal significance to his person as it marks not only my new role as Director of Administration at JBN effective January i, 2024, but also my 35th anniversary with the company.

On the Managing Director who assumed office recently, Kaita said he is well equipped to lead the company into the future with his expertise in analytical decision-making, problem-solving, communication, conflict management and teamwork.

Praising the workers Unions for their continued support, Kaita said, I would also like to express gratitude to the members of our unions, CCESSA and NUCECFWW for their ongoing collaboration and commitment to improving the wellbeing of Nigerian workers; adding, this has been evident in our joint efforts, such as the signing of the NJC agreement, which continues to promote mutual benefit.

Kaita ended his speech by motivating all to work harder saying, with the unwavering support of our partners and friends, we can conquer and challenge and achieve remakable success. Let us continue to advance with strength, unity and determination.

In all 795 staff were recognised for the Awards with 134 who have reached the 10-year milestone, 269 who have devoted 15 years in service of the company, 71 who have marked 20 years, 298 who have given 25 years of service, 13 staff who have served 30 years and 10 exceptional staff who have clocked 35 years in service; which Lubasch in his speech described as, a legacy of unwavering loyalty.

Recipients of the Awards were full of praises for the company and the opportunity to serve in a conglomerate with many saying if given the opportunity, they will still continue to serve even with greater commitment.

Saturday’s event in Abuja featured traditional dances from sections of the country and presentation of the Award plaques to deserving staff by the Directors and top staff of the company.