2024 Lagos pilgrims celebrate successful exercise

By Aderonke Ojediran

The 2024 Lagos State Christian pilgrims have celebrated the success of their pilgrimage to Israel and the Kingdom of Jordan.

The first and second batches of 2024 Lagos State pilgrims held a thanksgiving service for the success, at the Chapel of Christ The Light, Alausa, Ikeja, on Thursday.

According to a statement on Friday by Mrs Adeola Olagoke, Director, Media and Public Affairs, Lagos State Ministry of Home Affairs, Mrs Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, the Wife of Lagos State Governor, joined the pilgrims in the thanksgiving service.

She was accompanied by members of the Committee of the Wives of Lagos State Officials.

Sanwo-Olu expressed gratitude to God for the successful completion of the pilgrimage, emphasising the need for collective prayers and commitment to righteousness.

She described the pilgrimage as a divine encounter and a journey of faith, renewal and transformation.

She applauded the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, Bishop Stephen Adegbite, and the state Commissioner for Home Affairs, Mr Olanrewaju Layode, for efforts in ensuring the success.

She also praised the Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board, Yetunde Gbafe, for dedication.

“Your efforts in ensuring the spiritual, emotional, and physical well-being of the pilgrims have not gone unnoticed, and we pray for greater grace to continue this noble mission.”

She encouraged those who undertook the pilgrimage to live a Christ-centered life, emphasising that the lessons they learnt should be reflected in their everyday actions.

Sanwo-Olu also urged others to consider embarking on the pilgrimage, describing it as an experience that would strengthen faith, renew the spirit and bring people closer to God.

The Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor on Christian Matters, Very Rev. Bukola Adeleke, thanked the governor for support.

She urged the pilgrims to be exemplary ambassadors of Lagos State and Nigeria, urging them to continue to pray for the well-being of the state and the entire nation.(NAN)