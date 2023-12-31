2024: IGP urges Nigerians to embrace love, tolerance

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Mr Kayode Egbetokun has called on Nigerians to embrace unity, love and tolerance to foster the peace in the country ahead of 2024.

A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said the IGP made the call on Sunday in Abuja in his New Year message to Nigerians.

The IGP emphasised the importance of collective efforts in building a harmonious society.

He urged communities to strengthen the bonds that would unite and foster understanding among diverse groups.

According to him, by embracing love and tolerance, Nigerians could overcome differences and work together towards a safer and more prosperous Nigeria.

He said the Nigeria Police would remain committed to ensuring the safety and security of citizens, and enjoined the public to collaborate with the police and other security and law enforcement agencies.

The IGP urged the public to report any suspicious activities that could threaten the peace and well-being of their communities.

“Together, let us embark on a journey of compassion, understanding, and cooperation.

“May this new year bring about positive transformations for our great nation.

“Once again, we wish you a happy, prosperous, and fulfilling new year, 2024,” he said. (NAN)

By Monday Ijeh

