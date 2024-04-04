2024 Hajj: NAHCON signs contract agreement with Airlines

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), has signed a contract agreement with Max air and Air Peace airlines to transport 2024 Hajj pilgrims to and from the

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), has signed a contract agreement with Max air and Air Peace airlines to transport 2024 Hajj pilgrims to and from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Executive Chairman of NAHCON, Malam Jalal Arabi, who presided over the exercise at the Hajj House in Abuja, urged the airlines to prioritise the security and welfare of pilgrims.

He said it would be an understatement to outline the importance of air careers in the success of hajj operation.

“You are major stakeholders, you are partners in progress and you know the much that is expected of us jointly.

“This is not your first time in participating in this onerous responsibility but just to say that the expectations are still there for a successful outing.

“NAHCON is going to enter into agreement with you but majority of the expectation is based on trust.

“I want to remind you that you have a name to protect whatever you do that is positive will outlived you. NAHCON has no doubt in its mind that you will excel.”

He also emphasised the need for the airlines to take the security and safety of pilgrims seriously.

“The humanity in you tells you that it is your own responsibility.

“The more you try to excel and to prove your worth, the more we will be taking the bullets on your behalf. Do the best you can to live within standard.”

Earlier, the NAHCON Commissioner of Operations, Mr Anofi Elegushi, said the signing of the agreement marked a significant milestone in the ongoing effort to ensure smooth and seamless pilgrimage experience.

“The signing of this agreement with our airlines is a testament to our commitment to providing the best possible service for our pilgrims.

“As we move forward with the implementation of this agreement, I am confident that our collaboration with the airlines will result in a positive and impactful experience for our pilgrims.”

Also, Mr Godwin Balang, Director, Aerodrome and Airspace Standard, Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), said that hajj was a very predictable operation and urged the airlines to ensure adequate preparations.

According to him, the welfare and safety of pilgrims to and from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is very important.

Balang, however, assured that the authority would continue to collaborate with NAHCON and offer any assistance in that regard. (NAN)