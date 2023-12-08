2024 Hajj: NAHCON moves to restructure medical team’s operation

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), says it will restructure the operation of its National Medical Team (NMT) with a view to achieving reduction in costs and and the number of personnel.

The Acting Chairman of NAHCON, Alhaji Jalal Arabi, made this known in a statement by Mousa Ubandawaki,

Deputy Director, Information and Publications of the commission, on Friday in Abuja.

Arabi spoke after receiving a report from the committee on the Review of National Medical Team (NMT) guidelines at the boardroom of the Hajj House.

He explained that the move was part of plans to achieve efficient and effective healthcare management during Hajj operations.

“The re-structuring of the operation of the NMT is expected to ensure accessibility and healthy operation that will help to achieve cost reduction, and the number of personnel in the face of the nation’s current economic reality.

“One of the proposals is the institution of the concept of volunteerism in the appointment of medical personnel into the NMT.

“This will entail the procurement of travel visas, provision of accommodation, transportation and payment of stipends to applicants who have been appointed into the National Medical Team.

Arabi expressed appreciation to the committee members and assured that the report would be diligently studied with a view to fashioning out a robust working book.

“I want to thank you profoundly for your sacrifice and to assure you that we will work on the report dispassionately.

“We shall study the provisions of the reports and the recommendations therein, I congratulate and appreciate your commitment and diligence.

“I want to assure you that whatever we bring out will satisfy the yearnings and aspirations of all Nigerians, the intending Pilgrims and those who wish to perform the pilgrimage in future.”

Arabi said that NAHCON would continue to provide oversight and work with partners and stakeholders to ensure that pilgrims’ healthcare services are given utmost priority.

“I can assure you that we will expedite action to ensure the full implementation of the provisions in the guidelines, including some of those that were partially done in the past.”

Presenting the report, Dr Saidu Dumbulwa, who headed the 18-member committee, disclosed that the report would enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the NMT during the 2024 Hajj.

Dumbulwa stressed that the report would offer the commission a roadmap to financing as well as the provision of health services to intending pilgrims in Nigeria and in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“I am confident that the implementation of the report will yield positive and desired results within the shortest possible time,” he stated. (NAN)

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

