2024 Hajj: NAHCON enjoins intending pilgrims to pay additional N1.9m

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria has urged pilgrims who registered for the 2024 Hajj before the previous deadline of Feb. 12 will to pay a balance of N1.9million in accordance with the current exchange rate.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the commission had on Feb. 3 fixed N4.9 million as the 2024 Hajj fare for intending pilgrims from the Southern departure centre.

Malam Jalal Arabi, the Chairman of NAHCON, in a statement said the commission had secured substantial discount from service providers in Saudi Arabia to reduce the cost of the pilgrimage on the intending pilgrims.

“The cost of the 2024 Hajj shot up to N6 million due to the volatile currency situation in Nigeria, but for the commission’s intervention by consolidating the gains achieved in lowering the cost of services.

”Consequently, intending pilgrims from Nigeria’s Southern centre are required to pay N4,8million as Hajj fare.

” Those from the Northern centre will pay N4,6million , for the Hajj and pilgrims from Yola and Maiduguri centre will pay a fee of N4,6million for the 2024 Hajj.

” This is the will of Allah, because the commission, facing a tight deadline of Feb. 25, has limited time to explore further options to remain within the range of N4.5million which it assiduously worked for,” he said.

The commission however, said with the new forex policy, Nigerian pilgrims would be saddled with an unexpected increase in Hajj cost.

The commission said inspite of the fact that intending pilgrims paid N4.9 million, depending on the departure zone as approved by government, they have to pay a balance of N1,9 million.

” Intending pilgrims that still wish to participate in the 2024 Hajj are by this release advised to proceed and pay a balance of N1,million latest by 11:59p.m. of March 28.

” The commission will shut down its system by March 29 and no other payment would be accommodated after.

” Affected pilgrims are advised to visit their respective state pilgrims boards to confirm their status. ”

The commission said that any new registration for 2024 Hajj from March 24 would attract the full sum of N8.2million from the Adamawa/Borno axis.

” From the North zone, fresh depositors will pay N8.2 million whereas fresh payments from the Southern zone will attract N8.4 million as Hajj fare. All categories are to pay within the same deadline.

” While the commission regrets the short notice, it has become inevitable due to Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah’s stern warning to Nigeria regarding the delay in adhering to the Hajj arrangement framework.

” Before now, NAHCON had pleaded for an extension which had been reluctantly granted and now the Ministry’s patience is wearing thin.”

NAHCON explained that for those who wish to withdraw their registration for the 2024 Hajj, they are advised to formally request for refund from their states which will be treated with all seriousness.

” The next four days are crucial for stakeholders, especially those willing to intervene in support of their pilgrims, to take necessary actions and ensure smooth Hajj arrangements.

” NAHCON remains committed to facilitating the pilgrimage experience for Nigerian Muslims and seeks cooperation from all parties involved.

” The Federal Government saw wisdom in deliberately intervening on behalf of the Nigerian intending pilgrims through various strategies including persuading cost reductions.

” Unfortunately, the interventions could not cover the entire number that had met the final registration deadline. This had remained the commission’s dilemma.

” To make matters worse, now about 50,000 pilgrims under the Public Quota have paid the hitherto announced fare of about N4.9million and their payments are currently under the custody of the Commission.” (NAN)

By Salisu Sani-Idris