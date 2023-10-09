2024 Hajj: NACHON Allocates 1,191 Seats To Ogun – Executive Secretary

The Ogun State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has expressed readiness to organise a hitch free hajj pilgrimage to MECCA and Medinnah for the year, as the Muslim Umar were preparing to perform the 2024 Hajj rites.

The Executive Secretary of the Board, Alh. Salau Babatunde, who dropped this hint in Abeokuta, disclosed that 1, 191 hajj seats have been allocated to the state by NAHCON for 2024 Hajj and will be distributed on a first come first served basis.

Babatunde, in a statement signed by Mrs. Lateefat Ayoola, the press officer, OGSMPWB, said the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has announced four million five hundred thousand naira (4,500,000.00) as the initial hajj deposit pending the announcement of the final fare.

He further stated that the initial hajj deposit will be paid through bank draft, or by paying directly through bank tellers obtainable at the Board into designated bank accounts, while those that had made some deposits during 2023 hajj are advised to top it up to meet current initial hajj deposit.

While assuring that all hands are on the desk to ensure a hitch-free Hajj exercise, Alhaji Babatunde noted that the State government is ready as usual to make the spiritual journey a memorable and fulfilling exercise.

He, however, urged intending pilgrims to fast-track payment of the initial hajj deposit as the old way of processing visas has changed, informing that visa issuance will be concluded at least 50 days before Arafat by Saudi Arabia.

Alh. Babatunde advised the intending pilgrims to visit the Board’s Office located at New Secretariat Complex, Block ‘B’, Governor’s Office, Oke- Mosan, Abeokuta for further enquiries.

