2024 Hajj: Kebbi Board urges prospective pilgrims to complete N1.9m balance 

Alhaji Faruqu Yaro-Enabo, the Chairman, Kebbi Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, has appealed to 2024 prospective pilgrims in the state who earlier paid N4.6 million to complete the balance of N1.9 million, to qualify for the Hajj.

Malam Aminu Hassan-Birnin Kebbi, Director, Da’awah of the board, disclosed this in a statement issued in Birnin Kebbi on Friday.

Yaro-Enabo said: “I want to use this medium to call on 2024 intending pilgrims who have already paid 4,699,000 to pay a balance of N1,900,000 which will qualify them to participate in the 2024 Hajj.

“This is in line with the directive given by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

“Similarly, the door is opened for those who want to pay for a fresh Hajj seat, they should go ahead and pay N8,255,000.”

Yaro-Enabo said the increment was not only peculiar to Nigeria, but it affected all other countries across the globe.

He advised the prospective pilgrims to visit the board’s headquarters in Birnin Kebbi, adding “arrangement has already been made for bank officials to operate on Saturday, Sunday and Monday specifically for this purpose”.

The chairman expressed regret at the short notice and all other inconveniences it might have caused them. (NAN)

By Muhammad Lawal