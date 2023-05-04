2024 guber race: Support for ‘Rice Man’ surges in Edo

The people of Edo State have promised to reward Barrister Kenneth Imasuagbon, alias ‘Rice Man’ with the Governorship of the state by voting for him massively to continue his uncommon and unequal strides to continue to meet the needs of the people he started over two decades ago.

One of his ardent teaming supers told press men in Benin City that going by his antecedent of human kindness; dedication to citizens’ happiness and societal wellbeing, coupled with his unblemished records of probity in private practice and businesses, “we are certain that ‘Rice Man’ is the massiah that will take the state to eldorado”.

“We are using this medium to congratulate and celebrate a rare breed humanist, educationist, philanthropist who has used his personal resources to bring food and happiness into people’s lives across the 18 Local Government Areas of the state.

“I’m one of the beneficiaries of Barrister Kenneth Imasuagbon’s annual laptops distribution as a student in University of Benin, even though I’m not an Esan person and many students who are not even from Edo State have all benefited from his kindheartedness as well as many other of his humanitarian services to the people.

“It is on this ground I’m soliciting and appealing that we should all collectively throw our weights behind ‘Rice Man’ because if he could be sharing rice to Edo people when he is not an elected governor, he will no doubt invests the state’s resources in agriculture to boost food sufficiency”, Hillary Igbinovia said.

Born on May 4th, 1966; educated at the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, with a degree in Law, Kenneth Imasuagbon is one of the self-made Nigerian politicians and a humanist, as well as a thoroughbred advocate of equity and justice.

Barrister Imasuagbon is also the chairman of the Abuja based Pace Setters Group of Schools and a principal partner at Imansuagbon and Co. Company, a legal firm he founded. In the early 1980s, he worked as a technical assistant in training at the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA).

Over the years, ‘Rice Man’ has repeatedly visited and still visiting the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), with Rice and some Donations to the hospital management for the payments of hospital bills of numerous patients who could not pay their medical bills, annually. This humanitarian gesture has earned him a ward named after his name “Kenneth Imansuagbon “ ward in UBTH.

Asides UBTH’s celebratory contribution and human solidarity efforts for the underprivileged and the downtrodden, Irrua General Hospital has benefited and still benefiting immensely from Barrister Imasuagbon uncommon and unyielding commitments for Edo State that works. Often time he visited the hospital to share rice and make payments of medical bills to support family and patients that cannot offset their bills. And this has become a regular routine.

“Most importantly, the youths of the state are now rooting for men of impeccable characters and undented intergrity, because our state has been luckless with governors in the past who are so far removed from the people”, Igbinovia further stated.