2024 Guber Race: Dr Azemhe Azena Rekindles Hope In Edo

ONE of the most powerful televangelist in Nigeria’s contemporary theological history, would be testing Edo turbulent political turf for the 2024 Governorship contest. Strictly speaking, Dr Azemhe Friday Azena is a special figure in modern Nigeria’s regenerative struggle, and is on the same clarity of thoughts status level as his mentor, Apostle Johnson Suleiman, and Mr Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), in the just concluded general elections.

His intending adventure into the Nigerian murky political waters – filled with sharks; cultists, bloodthirsty pillagers in a conquered nation – where vote buying; ballot stuffing and snatching, maiming and killing are standard norms, would take more than mere gospeling to reinvent and revamp a vanquished state and people. Even though the stakes are high for his platform, the Labour Party (LP), it would be an uphill task to dismantle that culture of political torture, propagate enhanced freedom of speech, as well as destroy the existing feudal systems, firmly rooted in ritual and magic!

The most alluring and balmy aspect in the coming days would be Edo citizen’s access to a new kind of politics. As a page-turner that Dr Azemhe is, with excessive energy, his exposition would be a lesson, as well as an opportunity to get inside the mind of an honest man.

Born on December 25th 1979, in Afokpella in Okpella into the family of Mr and Mrs Beatrice Williams Azena of Okpekpe clan, all in Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State, Nigeria, Dr Azemhe Friday Azena is a profile in forensic brilliance.

Dr Azemhe had his Primary Education in Eveva Primary School in Okpella from 1985 to 1991. He wrote the Senior School Certificate Examination ( SSCE, NECO) in Local Government Secondary School, Agassa, Okene in Kogi State, in the year 2000 and got his certificate in 2002.

From 2003 to 2005, he had his OND in Mass Communication, Federal Polytechnic Auchi. From 2006 to 2008, he had his HND in Mass Communication, Federal Polytechnic Auchi, Edo State. He served the nation in 2009/2010 at Imo State, during his National Youth Service Corps ( NYSC). In 2007, he had his Diploma in Theology at Omega Bible Institute.

Between 2014 to 2018, he had his associate degree and Bachelor Degree in Religious Studies. He further obtained Master’s Degree and Doctorate Degree in Christian Philosophy at Bethel University College of Biblical Studies. On September 13th, 2020, Dr Azemhe Azena was awarded an Honorary Doctorate Degree by The Institute of Chartered Economist of Nigeria. Presently, Dr Azemhe Azena is a Law Student at the prestigious Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State, Nigeria.

Dr Azemhe Azena is blessed with a lovely wife, Pastor (Mrs.) Uwazota Precious Azemhe Azena (nee) Igiebor. She was born into the Royal family of Honourable and Mrs Fred Igiebor Olaye -Ogbenalaka of the Bini Kingdom, Oredo Local Government Area of Edo State, Nigeria. They are blessed with Four Lovely Children.

Dr Azemhe Azena popularly called “The Very True Son of the Oracle”, joined Omega Fire Ministries as a Pastor in 2007, and has been Pastoring for over fifteen years. He is the Southern Region 2 Head Pastor with over one hundred and twenty (120) local Churches under his capacity, and also he is the Coordinator of the European Churches, such as Italy, Spain, Turkey, Cyprus, as well as some African countries like Gabon, Cameron, Mali etc, under the able leadership of God’s choice servants: Apostle (Prof.) and Rev. Dr. Lizzy Johnson Suleman. Dr Azemhe Azena, is a dynamic international preacher and revivalist; he has travelled to over sixty five (65) countries in the world, like the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy etc.,preaching and teaching the gospel of Christ.

He is a regular host of various Television Programs, both on our local Television and cable stations like: Crime Watch on Edo Broadcasting Service (EBS); Turning Point on Nigerian Television Authority (NTA); Turning Point on Edo Broadcasting Service (EBS); Turning Point on Celebration TV (Cable TV); Crime Alert; What is My Benefit?, and You Don’t Mean It (You Nor Mean Am).

He has written series of powerful books namely; Victory Over Foundational Battles; Victory Over Struggles; Wounded From The Womb; Not My Star; Not My Destiny; I Refuse To Serve The Younger; My Case Is An Emergency; Grace Is Better Than Labour; Holy Ghost Fumigation; Tragedy of Laziness; Poverty Disappear; My Thirty Strong Reasons to Pray; Showers of Blessings; Prayer Manual; Life is Like a Market; The Power of Night Dreams and many more. These books have proven to be powerful guides in ending foundational battles and freedom from struggles, as well as opening the youths and everyone that come across the books to the realities of life.

Dr Azemhe Azena is not only a role model to many because he is a Pastor, but also because of his broad prospects and achievements in the business/entrepreneurial world. Amongst which are: Champions Multi-Project Company, which is an umbrella cooperation of Champions Event Centres, with branches nation wide; Champions Rentals with branches in Edo State; Champions Lands And Housing with branches nation wide; Evangel Ultimate Premium Schools with branches in both Benin and Auchi, Edo State, Nigeria, and Shonagie First Company, which is into Real Estate.

This colossus of a man is also the President and Founder of the William Azemhe Azena Turning Point Foundation, which is characterized with offering of grass root support to youths, teens and the citizens in general, to curbing out general societal menace, that cut across all facets of life, with the primary aim of creating an itch free civic societal growth for a better community. The William Azemhe Azena Turning Point Foundation is further subdivided into four arms to achieve this purpose; Educational Charity Health Care; Charity Societal Development and Human Development Charity.

The William Azemhe Azena Turning Point Foundation over the years has been able to help hundreds of persons to renounce crime, cultism, kidnapping, armed robbery, prostitution etc. WAATPF has over thirty students on scholarship per session that cuts across the nation irrespective of tribes, gender and religious belief. The WAATPF also have over one hundred (100) youths, young men and women that have been trained and still in training on various field of interest as artisans. WAATPF has over twenty five (25) aged once, as well as widows cut across the nation on monthly salary scheme.

Within the short period of operation, WAATPF has also invigorated the citizens and developed communities when WAATPF gave out over one hundred and six (106) cars to various persons across the cities and the restoration of light project in Ogiriga New site, Okpella, to mention but a few. Dr Azemhe Azena has received numerous awards from notable bodies like Merfrey Foundation, National Union of Journalists, Cherry Land Royal, Shaka Polytechnic, Sapphire Shield Safety Awareness Initiative, NRI, Edo Broadcasting Service, Independent Television, Nigeria Boxing Board of Control South-South, Stars Award International, FOGMON, Nigerian Students, to mention but a few.

Dr Azemhe Azena is such an efficacious goal getter whose life’s policies are geared towards same bearing: which is “Success, Success and Success; Everything Around Me Must Work; l Cannot Start What I Can’t Finish; l Don’t Fight Those That Fought Me; The Future is My Vision, and Respect The Elderly. Dr Azemhe Azena is a character molder, a developmental juggernaut, an international preacher, an assiduous goal getter, a life coach and a dynamic motivational teacher with reviving grace. He is a true definition of a focused and an upright man. He is a prolific writer and a dynamic entrepreneur.

To be true, Dr Azemhe isn’t your kind of regular politician, but he is a man Edo people can trust and learn something from. His incredible success story is one of achievements, commitment, consistency, capacity, integrity, bravery, resilience, humane humility, compassionate and selflessness. His associates attested to the fact that he is open-minded and generous to a fault, but more importantly, is his stoic strategic vision – which is majorly responsible for the successes of the numerous and enduring institutions he has built over the last 13-years swiftly – without letting up.

By this time in 2024, on the auspices of the Labour Party (LP), Dr Azemhe Friday Azena will be at the verge of rekindling the hope of a disenfranchised and dehumanised, but stoically optimistic Edo citizens, knowing that he will reverse all the missed opportunities and aborted chances.